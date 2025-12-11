MalayalamNewsableKannadaKannadaPrabhaTeluguTamilBanglaHindiMarathiMyNation
Add Preferred SourceGoogle-icon

Delhi's AQI Nightmare: Toxic Air Has Gen Z Furious — Their Brutal Honesty Will Shake You

Gen Z in Delhi opens up about living through toxic air, calling out weak enforcement, civic lapses, stubble burning, and “false measures” as pollution chokes the city every winter.

Asianet Newsable English
Published : Dec 11 2025, 01:30 PM IST
Share this Video

Every winter, the National Capital Region slips under a suffocating blanket of toxic smog — a crisis Delhiites have now come to expect. Stubble burning, firecrackers, unchecked industrial emissions and vehicular congestion remain the biggest culprits. But what does Gen Z, the generation that will inherit this crisis, really think about Delhi’s air?

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred SourcegooglePreferred

To find out, Asianet Newsable English's Heena Sharma visited Delhi NCR and spoke to young residents about solutions, long-term reforms and their lived experiences. “Like, you can't take deep breaths right now,” says one student, summing up the lived experience of millions.

A City Wrapped in Smog, Wrapped in Frustration

From unmonitored factories to booming firecrackers at late-night weddings, young voices point to a messy mix of forgotten rules and ignored warnings.

“I live in an area where I can see a lot of factories… which put out a lot of pollution, which is, I don't think it is monitored.”

“We get to see the firecrackers… many of those shahadis are happening on a single day… that sums up into huge pollution levels.”

Even legal orders go unheard: “Supreme Court said that you cannot burst firecrackers after 10pm, but we saw that happening everywhere post 10pm as well.”

The Enforcement–Civic Sense Gap

For many, the issue lies in a lack of discipline on both sides.

“Civic sense does play a role… if the government and the local policemen make sure that the civilians follow their rules… then civilians will follow.”

Public transport is widely seen as part of the solution — if only it reached the last mile.

“Delhi metro infrastructure also needs to expand to ensure that there is last mile connectivity.”

Stubble Burning: Sympathy, But Also Expectation

There is empathy for farmers — and a demand for structured solutions.

“We need to give monetary help to the farmers… and also create awareness… there is a season when they are supposed to burn those crops when the wind is not coming towards Delhi.”

“It's a mix of reform ideas… monetary incentive… but also an awareness, civic sense thing.”

‘Stop the False Measures’

Cosmetic measures trigger visible anger. Scenes of water sprinklers rolling down VIP stretches don’t impress this generation.

“They should stop those false measures of sparkling water everywhere… she is only sprinkling water where AQI metres are present.”

“If you spray water… that's just control measures. The idea is to stop it at its roots.”

Looking for Hope, But Not Finding Much

Cleaner cities like Indore are often cited as proof that solutions exist.

“They should see the policies of cities like Indore… AQI is below 100 normally… even after Diwali not more than 200.”

Yet optimism is running thin: “Next year, we will improve… but accordingly, the things have not been improving.”

Health and Home: The Crisis Enters the Living Room

The impact is not abstract — it’s in every breath, every cough, every bill.

“We had to dig into our savings… it was necessary… he was having difficulty in breathing.”

Some describe winters as a season of helplessness: “It was very pathetic at that point of time.”

Will Anyone Listen?

Young citizens say both government and public must change.

“They need to bring fundamental changes… China had an AQI around 700… they brought it down to less than 100.”

Campaigns are not enough: “Campaigns bring awareness, they don't really bring responsibility.”

From protests to influencer outreach, they believe pressure works. “If there are such protests, then the government will feel that people are also concerned.”

For now, Delhi’s youth waits — breathing shallow, hoping deep.

Related Video

Delhi's AQI Nightmare: Toxic Air Has Gen Z Furious — Their Brutal Honesty Will Shake You
Now Playing
Delhi's AQI Nightmare: Toxic Air Has Gen Z Furious — Their Brutal Honesty Will Shake You
Tharoor’s Blunt Take in India-Russia Bond: S-400, Pakistan, Ops Sindoor and More
Now Playing
Tharoor’s Blunt Take in India-Russia Bond: S-400, Pakistan, Ops Sindoor and More
Shashi Tharoor Reacts Cautiously on Rahul’s Allegation on Govt Over Putin Visit
Now Playing
Shashi Tharoor Reacts Cautiously on Rahul’s Allegation on Govt Over Putin Visit
'Selling Water Has Become a Business': Jaya Bachchan SLAMS Govt | Winter Session 2025
Now Playing
'Selling Water Has Become a Business': Jaya Bachchan SLAMS Govt | Winter Session 2025
'Selling Water Has Become a Business': Jaya Bachchan SLAMS Govt | Winter Session 2025
Now Playing
'Selling Water Has Become a Business': Jaya Bachchan SLAMS Govt | Winter Session 2025
Agahan Purnima | Ayodhya: Devotees Take Holy Dip in Saryu River
Now Playing
Agahan Purnima | Ayodhya: Devotees Take Holy Dip in Saryu River
GPS Spoofing in India: Expert Jiten Jain Warns of Fake Signals Hijacking Plane Routes
Now Playing
GPS Spoofing in India: Expert Jiten Jain Warns of Fake Signals Hijacking Plane Routes
EXCL | Sanchar Saathi Controversy: Cyber Security Tool or Snooping App? Amit Dubey Breaks Down
Now Playing
EXCL | Sanchar Saathi Controversy: Cyber Security Tool or Snooping App? Amit Dubey Breaks Down
Dr Ganesh Baraiya’s Inspiring Fight for His Medical Dream
Now Playing
Dr Ganesh Baraiya’s Inspiring Fight for His Medical Dream
Bioterrorism Warning: Jaishankar Urges Global Preparedness
Now Playing
Bioterrorism Warning: Jaishankar Urges Global Preparedness

Entertainment

Bigg Boss 19: Farhana Vs Tanya | Huge Clash Shakes The House
03:43
Now Playing
Bigg Boss 19: Farhana Vs Tanya | Huge Clash Shakes The House
BIGG BOSS 19: Mid-Week Eviction Shocks Fans — Top 5 Finalists Locked!
03:43
Now Playing
BIGG BOSS 19: Mid-Week Eviction Shocks Fans — Top 5 Finalists Locked!
Bigg Boss 19: Gaurav Vs Farhana | Explosive Clash Over ‘Stolen Eggs’
03:31
Now Playing
Bigg Boss 19: Gaurav Vs Farhana | Explosive Clash Over ‘Stolen Eggs’
Bigg Boss 19: Did Media Cross The Line With Personal Questions to Gaurav Khanna?
03:31
Now Playing
Bigg Boss 19: Did Media Cross The Line With Personal Questions to Gaurav Khanna?

News

Delhi's AQI Nightmare: Toxic Air Has Gen Z Furious — Their Brutal Honesty Will Shake You
19:52
Now Playing
Delhi's AQI Nightmare: Toxic Air Has Gen Z Furious — Their Brutal Honesty Will Shake You
India as BRICS Chair May Push National Currency Trade: Russian Analyst
10:39
Now Playing
India as BRICS Chair May Push National Currency Trade: Russian Analyst
Tharoor’s Blunt Take in India-Russia Bond: S-400, Pakistan, Ops Sindoor and More
03:05
Now Playing
Tharoor’s Blunt Take in India-Russia Bond: S-400, Pakistan, Ops Sindoor and More

Sports

Ganguly Hails India’s 336‑Run Edgbaston Masterclass
03:13
Now Playing
Ganguly Hails India’s 336‑Run Edgbaston Masterclass
India vs England Highlights: Gill’s 430 & Deep’s 10 Wickets Seal Historic Win at Edgbaston!
03:11
Now Playing
India vs England Highlights: Gill’s 430 & Deep’s 10 Wickets Seal Historic Win at Edgbaston!
Test Cricket in England: A Timeless Affair with Tradition
01:20
Now Playing
Test Cricket in England: A Timeless Affair with Tradition
One Year of Glory: India's Epic T20 WORLD CUP Final Win Over South Africa!
04:22
Now Playing
One Year of Glory: India's Epic T20 WORLD CUP Final Win Over South Africa!

Auto

Auto Expo 2025: Vayve Mobility Unveils India's First Solar-Powered Small City Electric Car - EVA
Now Playing
Auto Expo 2025: Vayve Mobility Unveils India's First Solar-Powered Small City Electric Car - EVA
Auto Expo 2025: Sarla Aviation Unveils India's First Flying Electric Taxi | WATCH
Now Playing
Auto Expo 2025: Sarla Aviation Unveils India's First Flying Electric Taxi | WATCH
The Drive EP16: Top 4 electric motorcycles to buy in India in 2023 - WATCH
05:53
Now Playing
The Drive EP16: Top 4 electric motorcycles to buy in India in 2023 - WATCH

Tech

Apple’s Big Move to eSIM | The Global Shift & New Trend Explained
05:05
Now Playing
Apple’s Big Move to eSIM | The Global Shift & New Trend Explained
Artificial Rain Attempt Fails In Jaipur’s Ramgarh Dam
01:04
Now Playing
Artificial Rain Attempt Fails In Jaipur’s Ramgarh Dam
Japan’s E10 Bullet Trains Coming to India! Big Boost for Mumbai-Ahmedabad Project
03:02
Now Playing
Japan’s E10 Bullet Trains Coming to India! Big Boost for Mumbai-Ahmedabad Project
No More Robot Dogs! Kawasaki Unveils Hydrogen-Powered Robo-Horse You Can Ride
Now Playing
No More Robot Dogs! Kawasaki Unveils Hydrogen-Powered Robo-Horse You Can Ride

Lifestyle

Neuroradiologist Explains How to Identify Stroke, and How Acting FAST Saves Lives | #StrokePeRok
25:13
Now Playing
Neuroradiologist Explains How to Identify Stroke, and How Acting FAST Saves Lives | #StrokePeRok
World Kidney Day: Why more men should come forward as donors
01:17
Now Playing
World Kidney Day: Why more men should come forward as donors
Explained: Cervical Cancer facts, symptoms, diagnosis, treatment and more (WATCH)
10:01
Now Playing
Explained: Cervical Cancer facts, symptoms, diagnosis, treatment and more (WATCH)

Other Videos

Panguni Car Festival Shines at Srirangam’s Ranganatha Swamy Temple | Asianet Newsable
Now Playing
Panguni Car Festival Shines at Srirangam’s Ranganatha Swamy Temple | Asianet Newsable
Saffron Under Siege? Kolkata Incident Sparks Online Outrage | VIRAL Video
Now Playing
Saffron Under Siege? Kolkata Incident Sparks Online Outrage | VIRAL Video
Delhi LG VK Saxena and CM Rekha Gupta Inspect Supplementary Drain at Wazirabad
Now Playing
Delhi LG VK Saxena and CM Rekha Gupta Inspect Supplementary Drain at Wazirabad
RCB vs DC Tonight: Can Delhi Stay Unbeaten or Will Bengaluru Bounce Back?
Now Playing
RCB vs DC Tonight: Can Delhi Stay Unbeaten or Will Bengaluru Bounce Back?