IND vs SA 2022-23, Lucknow ODI: Hottest Fantasy XI picks, prediction, where to watch and more

    India and South Africa will lock horns in the opening Lucknow ODI on Thursday. Here are the hottest fantasy XI picks, predictions, where to watch and more.

    India vs South Africa, IND vs SA 2022-23, Lucknow/1st ODI: Hottest Fantasy XI picks, probables, prediction, where to watch and more-ayh
    Author
    Ayush Gupta
    First Published Oct 6, 2022, 12:41 PM IST

    After a 2-1 win in the Twenty20 Internationals (T20Is), India and South Africa will collide in a three-match One-Day International (ODI) series from Thursday. The opening ODI will be played at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow. Senior opener Shikhar Dhawan is leading the team, while it mainly consists of fringe players, as the senior side is off to Australia for the 2022 ICC T20 World Cup, starting October 16. Nonetheless, this second-string Indian side is capable of giving tough competition to the South Africans. On the same note, we present the ultimate fantasy XI picks and probables, along with predictions, where to watch and other game details.

    Probable XI
    IND:     Shikhar Dhawan (c), Shubman Gill, Shreyas Iyer, Ishan Kishan (wk), Sanju Samson (wk), Rahul Tripathi, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar, Kuldeep Yadav, Ravi Bishnoi and Mohammed Siraj.
    SA: Quinton de Kock (wk), Janneman Malan, Temba Bavuma (c), Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen (wk), David Miller, Andile Phehlukwayo, Keshav Maharaj, Marco Jansen, Lungi Ngidi and Kagiso Rabada.

    Fantasy XI
    Batters: Dhawan (c), Gill and Miller
    Dhawan and Gill would nail it as openers as usual, while Miller would be the enforcer in the middle and a finisher. Dhawan's reliability makes him the skipper.

    Wicketkeeper: Samson and de Kock (vc)
    Both are top performers in the department, making them must-haves, especially De Kock, a force in the top order, while Samson will be fiery in the middle order. De Kock's consistency makes him Dhawan's deputy.

    All-rounders: Thakur, Pretorious and Markram
    While Thakur can be effective across departments, Pretorious has been nailing it with his pace, while Markram is a valuable asset in the middle for his balanced batting.

    Bowlers: Chahar, Kuldeep and Rabada
    While Chahar and Rabada are killing it with their seam and pace, Kuldeep has somewhat found his mojo back and would be tricky with his spins.

    Match details
    Date and day:     October 6, 2022 (Thursday)
    Venue: Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow
    Time: 1.30 PM (IST)
    Where to watch (TV): Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 Hindi & Sports Select (Also available in HD)
    Where to watch (Online): Hotstar
    Prediction: India wins with the conditional advantage

    Last Updated Oct 6, 2022, 12:41 PM IST
