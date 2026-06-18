Summer heat can be tough on your Tulsi plant, making its leaves turn brown. Wondering why it's happening and how to bring it back to life? We'll cover the right way to water it and simple tricks to make your Tulsi green and healthy again.

In our homes, the Tulsi plant is more than just greenery. It's a part of our faith, our health, and brings in good vibes. However, during the summer, the harsh sun, hot winds, and improper care can cause the plant to dry up or turn brown. If your Tulsi is also looking a bit sad, don't worry. You can bring it back to health with some simple and budget-friendly tips.

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Harsh sunlight can scorch the leaves

The Tulsi plant loves sunlight, but the harsh afternoon sun can actually burn its leaves. You should place the plant where it gets the gentle morning sun or about 3 to 5 hours of filtered sunlight.

Not giving enough water can also be a problem

In summer, the soil dries out very quickly. If you don't water it for a long time, the Tulsi plant can wilt fast. Before watering, just check the top inch of the soil. If it feels dry, then it's time to give it some water.

Too much water can cause the roots to rot

Many people make the mistake of watering the plant daily, which makes the pot too damp. Constantly wet soil can damage the roots and lead to a problem called root rot.

Choose a pot with proper drainage

If your pot doesn't have holes for water to drain out, the risk of root rot and pests increases. You should always use a pot that has a proper drainage system.

Lack of nutrients in the soil

The Tulsi plant grows fast during summer, which means it uses up the soil's nutrients quickly. To keep the plant strong, you should add some compost or vermicompost from time to time.

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Protect it from hot and dry winds

Hot winds, like the 'loo' we experience in many parts of India, can suck the moisture right out of the plant. You should keep your Tulsi in a spot where it's not hit by direct hot winds. Keeping it near other plants also helps maintain some humidity.

Prune it from time to time

You need to keep removing any yellow or dry leaves. Also, pinch off the flower buds. This helps the plant use its energy to grow new leaves and branches. If only a few stems are left, you can take cuttings and grow a new Tulsi plant in water.

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