Do you also just throw away the water after washing rice and daal? Did you know this water can actually boost your plant's growth? Let's find out what nutrients are in this water, the right way to use it, and which plants love it the most.

Most of us just throw away the leftover water after washing rice and daal, thinking it's useless. But this water can actually work like a natural tonic for your plants. It's full of starch, micronutrients, and some essential minerals that can improve the soil's quality and help your plants grow healthy and strong. If you use it the right way, it can benefit everything from your indoor pots to your kitchen garden.

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What nutrients are in rice and daal water?

When you wash rice and daal, nutrients like starch, tiny bits of protein, iron, potassium, and other minerals get mixed into the water. These elements help activate the good microorganisms in the soil, which in turn helps the plants absorb nutrients much better.

How does it benefit the plant's roots?

When you pour this rice and daal water into the soil, it increases the availability of nutrients around the roots. This leads to better root development, allowing the plant to absorb water and food more effectively. And as we know, stronger roots mean the plant will grow much faster.

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What is the right way to use rice and daal water?

Just pour the water directly into the plant's roots. Make sure the water doesn't have any salt, spices, or soap mixed in it. Using it once or twice a week is more than enough. If you use it too much, the soil might become too damp.

Which plants can you use it on?

You can use this water for plants like Tulsi, Money Plant, Aloe Vera, Rose, Hibiscus, Curry Patta, and most other decorative plants. It's also great for kitchen garden vegetables like tomatoes, chillies, and coriander. However, if you're trying it on a new plant for the first time, it's always a good idea to start with a small amount.

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What should you keep in mind while using it?

The rice and daal water should be fresh. Water that has been sitting around for a long time can start to smell bad and might even harm your plants. Always use water that is at room temperature and avoid using too much, just to keep the soil's balance right.