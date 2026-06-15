Want to give your home a luxury makeover with just a simple glass jar? Looking for plants that grow in water and stay beautiful for months with zero fuss? We've got a list of 7 amazing plants that can transform your space, even if you're short on room and time.

Using plants to give your home an aesthetic and stylish look is the latest trend. If you love indoor plants but don't have the space for pots or the time for a lot of maintenance, you've come to the right place. Nowadays, 'Glass Gardening' is becoming very popular, where you can grow water plants in simple glass jars. The best part is that they give a very cosy and premium look, and don't need much care at all. So, here's a list of plants that are perfect for your small glass containers.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

1. Red Root Floater

The combination of a glass jar and a colourful plant gives a cosy and versatile look. If you want something similar, the Red Root Floater is a great option. In bright light, its green leaves turn a deep red. You can easily grow it in water.

2. Fairy Moss

This is a very small, floating fern that thrives in water. Its special feature is that it survives by teaming up with bacteria that get nitrogen from the air. It doesn't need much looking after either.

3. Dwarf Baby Tears

If you want to turn your glass jar into a green scenery, the Dwarf Baby Tears plant is the best choice. It grows very densely, giving a small glass jar a terrarium-like feel, almost like a mini natural forest.

4. Anubias Nana Petite

If you're trying glass gardening for the first time, you can make this your go-to plant. It's great for beginners. Its small, dark-coloured leaves stay healthy for a long time and don't require much care.

5. Water Spangles

This water-growing plant is very unique. It has tiny hairs on its leaves that keep them away from the water, allowing it to float. It also absorbs nutrients from the water on its own, which helps keep the jar water from getting dirty quickly.

6. String of Turtles

This plant's leaves look like a turtle's shell, which is how it got its name. The plant's specialty is its dense growth. It grows slowly but looks very beautiful.

7. Heart Fern

The Heart Fern Plant's specialty is its shiny leaves, which make it stand out from other plants. The combination of green leaves and dark stems gives a glass jar a premium and versatile look.

How to care for plants in a glass jar?

Always use clean RO water.

Give the plants fertiliser only when needed.

Remove any dry or rotting leaves.

Protect the jar from harsh sunlight.

Maintain a balance of moisture.

Keep checking the condition of the plants from time to time.

Note: A glass jar planter should never be kept in direct sunlight. The glass can store the sun's heat, which increases the temperature and can damage the plants. So, keep them in a place that gets indirect sunlight.