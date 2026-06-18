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Gardening Tips: 10 Best Plants to Attract Pollinating Insects to Your Garden This Monsoon
These 10 flowering plants attract bees, butterflies, and other pollinators during the monsoon. They boost biodiversity, improve plant health, and transform gardens into vibrant, wildlife-friendly spaces.
Marigold
Bright and easy to grow, marigolds are a favourite among bees and butterflies. Their cheerful blooms add colour to the garden while supporting important pollinators throughout the monsoon season.
Sunflower
Sunflowers provide an abundant source of nectar and pollen for insects. Their large, vibrant blooms also attract birds, making them a valuable addition to a biodiversity-friendly garden.
Lavender
Lavender's fragrant purple flowers are irresistible to bees and butterflies. The plant thrives in well-drained soil and adds both beauty and a soothing aroma to outdoor spaces.
Zinnia
Zinnias bloom profusely during the rainy season and attract a wide variety of pollinators. Their colourful flowers help create a lively garden filled with butterflies and beneficial insects.
Cosmos
Cosmos flowers produce nectar-rich blooms that draw pollinating insects in large numbers. Their delicate petals sway beautifully in the monsoon breeze, enhancing the garden's charm.
Salvia
Salvia's tubular flowers are especially attractive to bees and butterflies searching for nectar. The plant offers long-lasting blooms and helps maintain a healthy pollinator population.
Pentas
Pentas are known for their clusters of star-shaped flowers that bloom continuously. Their nectar-rich blossoms make them a hotspot for butterflies throughout the monsoon months.
Jasmine
Jasmine's sweet fragrance not only delights gardeners but also attracts pollinating insects. Its delicate white flowers add elegance while supporting the local ecosystem.
Coneflower (Echinacea)
Coneflowers provide a rich source of nectar and pollen for bees and butterflies. Their striking blooms help sustain pollinator populations and add lasting visual appeal to monsoon gardens.
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