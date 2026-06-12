Want to grow a fruit plant at home that gives lots of fruit with very little effort? We'll tell you how you can grow a mulberry plant that thrives and fruits even in scorching 50°C heat.

If you're looking for a fruit plant that grows fast with minimum fuss and gives a great harvest even in extreme heat, then the mulberry, or shahtoot, is a fantastic choice for you. This plant, with its sweet and juicy fruits, doesn't just make your garden look good but also provides a tasty treat for everyone, from kids to adults. The best part about the mulberry plant is that it grows easily in India's hot climate. With the right care, it can continue to give fruit even when the temperature hits 45-50°C. Let's find out how to plant and care for a mulberry plant at home.

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Why should you plant a mulberry plant?

Mulberry fruits are packed with Vitamin C, iron, fibre, and antioxidants. The plant itself grows very quickly, reaching a good height in just a few years. Once you've planted it, it doesn't need a lot of maintenance. Plus, the mulberry plant can easily handle heat, drought, and different types of soil.

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How to keep the plant healthy even in 50°C heat?

Keeping the plant's roots cool during the summer is the most important thing. To do this, you should spread a layer of dry leaves or straw around the base of the plant—this is called mulching. Water the plant deeply either in the morning or evening. Avoid spraying water on the leaves during the harsh afternoon sun. If your plant is in a pot, make sure to protect it from a very hot floor. Mulching helps the soil stay moist for longer and reduces the impact of heat on the plant.

Do this to get more mulberries

If you want more fruit, you should lightly prune the plant from time to time. Removing dry and weak branches helps new ones to grow, which will bear more fruit. Feeding the plant with organic manure or vermicompost every 30-40 days will make it grow faster and improve its fruit production.

Protection from pests and diseases

The mulberry plant doesn't usually get sick, but sometimes you might see pests like aphids and mealybugs. To protect your plant, you can use a neem oil spray. Check the leaves regularly and remove any infected parts immediately.

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When do mulberries appear?

A mulberry plant grown from a cutting usually starts giving fruit in 1 to 2 years. If you take good care of it, the plant can produce a large amount of fruit during the summer and monsoon seasons. Ripe mulberries are deep red, purple, or black in colour and are incredibly sweet.