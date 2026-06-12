Is your Adenium plant all leaves and no flowers? Are you wondering why buds aren't forming despite healthy growth? We've got a gardener's secret trick. It's all about using less soil, giving it the right amount of sun, water, and fertiliser to get your plant absolutely loaded with blooms.

The Adenium, also famously known as the Desert Rose, is a favourite among plant lovers for its stunning, colourful flowers. But often, even with good growth, the plant just refuses to bloom. When this happens, many people start giving it extra fertiliser and water, which can actually make the problem worse. A gardener told us that the biggest secret to getting lots of flowers on an Adenium lies in the balance between its roots and the soil. With the right care and a few simple tricks, you can get your Adenium plant covered in flowers.

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Gardener's Secret Trick to Get Your Adenium Plant Loaded with Flowers

According to the gardener, Adenium roots don't actually need a lot of soil. If you plant it in a large pot with too much soil, the plant will use all its energy to grow more leaves and branches instead of making flowers. That's why you should plant your Adenium in a pot where its roots fit snugly. A pot with less soil and good drainage encourages the plant to produce more flowers.

How to take care of your Adenium plant?

Adenium is a low-maintenance plant, but it needs the right environment to thrive. You should regularly trim off any dry leaves and weak branches. Place the plant in a spot with good air flow. During the rainy season, make sure water doesn't collect in the pot, as this increases the risk of root rot.

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How much fertiliser, water, and sunlight does an Adenium plant need?

Adeniums love bright sunlight. The plant needs at least 6 to 8 hours of direct sun every day. You should water it only when the soil is completely dry. Watering it too often can damage the plant's roots. Feeding it once a month with a fertiliser rich in phosphorus and potash will help increase the number of flowers. Using too much nitrogen-based fertiliser can lead to more leaves and fewer flowers.

Keep these points in mind for more flowers

If your Adenium looks healthy but isn't flowering, the first things to check are the pot size and the amount of sunlight it gets. Don't give the plant more water or fertiliser than it needs. Lightly pruning it from time to time encourages new branches to grow, which will produce more flowers. With the right soil, limited water, and enough sun, your Adenium will stay loaded with gorgeous flowers for a long time.

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