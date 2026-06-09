Wondering how to make your money plant bushier? Or how often you should water it? Here are all the answers you need for its super-fast growth, without spending a single rupee.

Money plants are one of the most common indoor and outdoor plants you'll find in Indian homes. Their lush green vines don't just make your house look beautiful, but many also believe they bring positive energy. However, sometimes, if you don't care for them properly, the leaves start turning yellow and the growth just stops.

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But don't worry! Some simple home tricks can help your money plant stay thick, shiny, and healthy. The best part? You don't need to spend money on expensive fertilisers or special products. You can boost your money plant's growth with simple things you already have at home and the right care. Let's find out how...

How to boost your money plant's growth?

Almost everyone loves having a money plant in their garden or home. With just a little bit of care, you can get those thick, glossy leaves. Here are some easy ways to look after it...

1. One of the biggest reasons money plant leaves turn yellow is overwatering. Yes, water is essential for growth, but too much of it can cause the roots to rot and stop them from getting enough oxygen. So, you only need to water your money plant 2 or 3 times a week. This will help it grow properly.

2. Money plants don't need direct, harsh sunlight. Strong sun can make their leaves turn yellow. You should place the plant in a spot in your garden or home where it doesn't get too much direct sun.

3. If the leaves are turning yellow, it's a sign that the plant is lacking nutrients. A nitrogen deficiency, for example, causes older leaves to turn yellow. You can stop this by adding some fertiliser.

4. Having the right soil is very important for a money plant. It needs soil that is loose and drains water well. A good mix is 30% regular soil, 30% cocopeat, and 30% compost. Make sure to add some cow dung manure or a liquid organic fertiliser to it once every 15 days.

Frequently Asked Questions

- Why are my money plant's leaves turning yellow?

Overwatering, not enough sunlight, a lack of nutrients, or poor drainage can all cause yellow leaves.

- Should I keep my money plant in direct sunlight?

No, money plants prefer bright but indirect light, not harsh, direct sun.

- What are some good homemade fertilisers for a money plant?

Organic options like used tea leaves, a solution made from banana peels, and compost work really well.

- Can a money plant grown in water also become bushy?

Yes, it can grow very well if you change the water regularly and make sure the plant gets enough light.