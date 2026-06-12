Tulsi Care: Monsoon Trick To Make Your Plant Grow Bushy Like A Banyan Tree!
During monsoon, Tulsi plants often wilt because of the high humidity and lack of proper sunlight. But don't worry! Here are some simple tricks to stop your Tulsi plant from drying out and keep it lush and green all season long.
What should you do?
Use this small trick while planting
Keep trimming two or three leaves
Once the plant starts growing a bit, you should regularly trim the top two or three leaves. This is called 'pinching'. If you trim the branches this way before seeds appear, new branches will sprout from the cut area, making the plant much bushier. During monsoon, Tulsi plants are very likely to get pests or diseases. Because they don't get enough sunlight, the leaves turn yellow and fall off. At such times, check if the drainage holes at the bottom of the pot are clear.
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Add this to the base of the plant once a month
If water collects in the pot, the roots will rot. If you see any disease on the leaves, mix a quarter teaspoon of baking soda or some neem oil in one litre of water. Spray this mixture in the morning or evening, and the leaves will regain their health. Also, make sure to remove old, fallen leaves from the pot regularly. For fertilizer, you can use natural things from your home. Mix neem cake, dried used tea powder, banana peel powder, and a little Epsom Salt. Add this mix to the base of the plant once a month.
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Milk is like nectar for the Tulsi plant
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