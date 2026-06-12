Once the plant starts growing a bit, you should regularly trim the top two or three leaves. This is called 'pinching'. If you trim the branches this way before seeds appear, new branches will sprout from the cut area, making the plant much bushier. During monsoon, Tulsi plants are very likely to get pests or diseases. Because they don't get enough sunlight, the leaves turn yellow and fall off. At such times, check if the drainage holes at the bottom of the pot are clear.

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