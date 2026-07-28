The Kerala State Lotteries Department conducts the Sthree Sakthi SS-530 weekly lottery draw on Tuesdays at 3:00 PM. Official results are published later in the evening. The lottery offers multiple prize tiers, including a first prize of Rs 1 crore. Participants are advised to verify winning numbers with official sources.

The Kerala State Lotteries Department is set to conduct the Sthree Sakthi SS-530 weekly lottery draw on Tuesday, July 28. Thousands of participants across the state are eagerly awaiting the announcement of the winning numbers, which will be drawn at 3:00 PM at Gorky Bhavan, near Bakery Junction, Thiruvananthapuram. The official results are expected to be published shortly after the draw, generally by 5:00 PM.

The results have not been announced yet. This page will be updated with the complete list of winning numbers as soon as the Kerala State Lotteries Department releases the official results. Participants are advised not to rely on unofficial sources and should verify all winning numbers through the official Kerala Government Gazette before claiming any prize.

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The Sthree Sakthi lottery is one of Kerala's seven weekly lottery schemes and is conducted every Tuesday. Each ticket is priced at Rs 50, while a full book costs Rs 750. The draw offers multiple prize categories, with the first prize worth Rs 1 crore, followed by a second prize of Rs 30 lakh and a third prize of Rs 5 lakh. In addition, winners are selected across several lower prize categories, including consolation prizes, giving participants multiple opportunities to win.

Winners must retain the original ticket carefully and verify their ticket number with the officially published results. Prize claims must be submitted within the stipulated period along with the required identity documents. Lottery winnings are subject to applicable taxes under government rules.

Stay tuned for the Kerala Lottery Result Today July 28 as the Sthree Sakthi SS-530 winning numbers will be updated here immediately after the official announcement.

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