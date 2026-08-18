Locals last saw Santhosh Kumar on August 8. He was living alone as his wife and children had moved to her parents' house some time ago due to family problems. His mother, who used to stay with him, had also moved out two years ago and passed away just two weeks back.

Mankombu (Alappuzha): An ex-soldier's body was found in a decomposed state inside his house here. The deceased has been identified as V. G. Santhosh Kumar, 56, from Vengaloth house in Pulinkunnu's Kannadi area.

Neighbours alerted the Pulinkunnu police after a strong, foul smell started coming from his house. When the police arrived and broke open the door, they discovered the body.

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According to locals, Santhosh Kumar was last seen on August 8. He had been living alone for a while. Due to some family issues, his wife and children had been staying at her family home for a long time. His mother, who used to live with him, had moved to her sister's place in Chengannur two years ago. She passed away there just two weeks ago.

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Santhosh Kumar had gone for his mother's funeral, where he met his wife and children. He returned to his Pulinkunnu home after that and was living by himself since.

The Pulinkunnu police have started the necessary legal procedures. The body has been sent to the Alappuzha Medical College Hospital mortuary. Santhosh Kumar is survived by his wife, Rajani, and two daughters, Saritha and Sithara.