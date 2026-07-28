The Kerala State Lotteries Department has officially announced the results for the Sthree Sakthi SS-530 weekly lottery draw held on July 28. The complete list of winning numbers, including the Rs 1 Crore first prize, is now available. Participants should verify their tickets against the official government gazette.

The Kerala State Lotteries Department has officially announced the results of the Sthree Sakthi SS-530 weekly lottery draw held on Tuesday, July 28. Thousands of participants across the state were eagerly awaiting the outcome of one of Kerala's most popular weekly lottery schemes, and the complete list of winning numbers has now been released.

The draw was conducted at Gorky Bhavan, near Bakery Junction, Thiruvananthapuram, under the supervision of Kerala State Lotteries officials. Participants can now verify their ticket numbers against the officially declared results and check whether they have won prizes across various categories, including the coveted first prize.

Also Read: Kerala Sthree Sakthi SS-530 Lottery Result Today (July 28): Rs 1 Crore Jackpot; Check Draw Time and Details

Kerala Lottery Sthree Sakthi SS-530 Winning Numbers

1st Prize – Rs 1 Crore: SK109550

Consolation Prize – Rs 5,000: All other series ending with 109550

2nd Prize – Rs 30 Lakh: SM264328

3rd Prize – Rs 5 Lakh: SH370092

4th Prize – Rs 5000: 0227, 0564, 0996, 1883, 2343, 2716, 3218, 4020, 4742, 5132, 5198, 5681, 6915, 7061, 7705, 7935, 8712, 8746, 8870

5th Prize – Rs 2000: 1545, 5096, 6885, 7852, 7861, 9418

6th Prize – Rs 1000: 0223, 0289, 0305, 0873, 1001, 1094, 1530, 3499, 3623, 3750, 4941, 5061, 6066, 6204, 6900, 7017, 7113, 7133, 7212, 7403, 7540, 7575, 7623, 7726, 9910

7th Prize – Rs 500: 0141, 0288, 0347, 0415, 0549, 0590, 0746, 0870, 0881, 0991, 0997, 1388, 1427, 1709, 1830, 1927, 1994, 2038, 2137, 2275, 2305, 2399, 2431, 2762, 2771, 2898, 3011, 3241, 3866, 4302, 4443, 4527, 4614, 4708, 4784, 4787, 4884, 5262, 5279, 5604, 5686, 5712, 5784, 5858, 5901, 5920, 6133, 6139, 6592, 6720, 6738, 6819, 6870, 7193, 7335, 7359, 7465, 7501, 7659, 7807, 8032, 8139, 8151, 8302, 8331, 8788, 8908, 9079, 9103, 9235, 9439, 9456, 9602, 9679, 9860, 9907

8th Prize - Rs 200: TBA

9th Prize – Rs 100: TBA

The Sthree Sakthi lottery is conducted every Tuesday and is among the seven weekly lottery draws organized by the Kerala State Lotteries Department. Each ticket is priced at Rs 50, giving participants a chance to win prizes ranging from Rs 100 to the Rs 1 crore jackpot.

Winners are advised to cross-check their ticket numbers with the official gazette published by the Kerala State Lotteries Department before initiating the prize claim process. In case of any discrepancy between unofficial sources and the gazette notification, the official government publication will be considered final.

Prize winners must preserve the original lottery ticket in good condition and submit it along with valid identity proof and other required documents while claiming their winnings. High-value prizes are subject to document verification, while applicable taxes will be deducted as per government rules before the prize amount is disbursed.

Lottery enthusiasts are encouraged to verify results only through official channels to avoid misinformation. Those who did not win this week's draw can look forward to the next Kerala State Lottery, which continues to attract thousands of participants every week with its attractive prize structure and transparent draw process.

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