A man in Thiruvananthapuram got angry and attacked his aunt with a chair just because she scolded him for drinking. The woman, 62, got a serious head injury and needed 12 stitches. The police have arrested the accused, who had run away after the incident.

Thiruvananthapuram: The police have arrested a 32-year-old man for attacking his own maternal aunt with a chair after she told him off for drinking.

The Vizhinjam police arrested Al Ameen, 32, from the Pullurkonam Township Colony. The incident happened on Sunday night. According to the police, Al Ameen got into an argument with his aunt, Fathima, 62, after she scolded him for his drinking habits.

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In a fit of rage, he picked up a chair and hit her on the head. Fathima suffered a deep gash on her head that required 12 stitches.

After the attack, Al Ameen immediately fled the scene. However, the Vizhinjam police launched a search and managed to track him down and take him into custody. He was produced before a court and has been remanded to judicial custody.

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