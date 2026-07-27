The Kerala State Lottery Department has announced the Bhagyathara BT-64 lottery results for the draw held on July 27, 2026. The complete list of winning numbers, including the Rs 1 crore first prize, is now available. Participants can check the official results for all prize categories.

The Kerala State Lottery Department has officially announced the Bhagyathara BT-64 Lottery Result for Monday, July 27, 2026. Participants who purchased tickets for today's weekly draw can now check the complete list of winning numbers, including the coveted Rs 1 crore first prize, along with the second, third, consolation and other prize categories.

The Bhagyathara BT-64 draw was conducted at Gorky Bhavan, near Bakery Junction, Thiruvananthapuram, under the supervision of the Kerala State Lottery Department. The weekly lottery continues to attract thousands of participants across the state, thanks to its transparent draw process and attractive prize structure.

The winning ticket for the Rs 1 crore jackpot has now been declared. In addition to the first prize, the department has also released the winning numbers for all other prize categories, including the second, third, fourth, fifth and consolation prizes.

Also Read: Kerala Bhagyathara BT-64 Lottery Result Today (July 27): Rs 1 Crore Jackpot; Check Draw Time and Details

Kerala Lottery Bhagyathara BT-64 Winning Numbers

1st Prize – Rs 1 Crore: TBA

Consolation Prize – Rs 5,000: All other series ending with TBA

2nd Prize – Rs 30 Lakh: TBA

3rd Prize – Rs 5 Lakh: TBA

4th Prize – Rs 5000: TBA

5th Prize – Rs 2000: TBA

6th Prize – Rs 1000: TBA

7th Prize – Rs 500: TBA

8th Prize - Rs 200: TBA

9th Prize – Rs 100: TBA

Winners are advised to verify their ticket numbers carefully with the official results published by the Kerala State Lottery Department. Prize winners should preserve the original ticket in good condition, as it must be submitted during the claim process. Winners are also required to sign the back of their ticket and complete the necessary verification formalities before receiving the prize amount.

Lottery prizes are subject to applicable taxes and other statutory deductions as per government rules. Participants should ensure they submit their claims within the prescribed deadline notified by the Kerala State Lottery Department.

Ticket holders can now check the complete Bhagyathara BT-64 result and verify whether their ticket number has secured a prize in today's draw.

Also Read: Kerala Samrudhi SM-65 Lottery Result Today: Rs 1 Crore Winner, Full Winners List Here