A banyan tree branch caused chaos twice on the Peroorkada-Kudappanakunnu road in Thiruvananthapuram. After a branch fell in the afternoon, a second, larger one crashed onto a moving car at night. The driver had a miraculous escape. Fire Force teams rushed to the spot, cut the branch, and rescued the man.

There was major drama on the Peroorkada-Kudappanakunnu road in Thiruvananthapuram after a banyan tree branch fell not once, but twice. The second time, it landed right on top of a moving car, but the driver miraculously escaped without a scratch. The first incident happened in the afternoon. A large branch of a banyan tree, located near a temple on the route, snapped and fell onto electric lines. This brought down KSEB power lines over the temple and completely blocked traffic on the road. A team from the Thiruvananthapuram Fire Force arrived, chopped up the branches, and cleared the road before heading back.

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But the trouble wasn't over. Later that night, another huge branch from the same tree came crashing down. This time, it fell directly onto an Alto car that was passing through. According to the Fire Force team, the driver was extremely lucky to have survived the accident. After getting the call, the Thiruvananthapuram unit rushed back to the same spot. They cut the massive branch, safely got the driver and the car out, and worked to get the traffic moving normally again.

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