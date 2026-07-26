The Kerala State Lottery Department has announced the Samrudhi SM-65 lottery results. Participants can now check the official list of winning numbers for prizes, including the top prize of Rs 1 Crore. Winners are advised to verify their ticket numbers with the official results published by the department.

The Kerala State Lottery Department has officially announced the Samrudhi SM-65 Lottery Result for Sunday, July 26, 2026. Participants who purchased tickets for this week's draw can now check the complete list of winning numbers and verify whether they have won any of the prizes. The draw was conducted at Gorky Bhavan, Near Bakery Junction, Thiruvananthapuram, under the supervision of Kerala State Lottery officials.

The complete prize-wise winning numbers for the first prize, second prize, third prize, consolation prize and all other prize categories have now been released. Winners are advised to carefully verify both the ticket series and the ticket number before initiating the prize claim process.

Also Read: Kerala Samrudhi SM-65 Lottery Result Today (July 26): Rs 1 Crore Jackpot; Check Draw Time and Details

Kerala Lottery Samrudhi SM-65 Winning Numbers

1st Prize – Rs 1 Crore: MB383014

Consolation Prize – Rs 5,000: All other series ending with 383014

2nd Prize – Rs 30 Lakh: MJ550609

3rd Prize – Rs 5 Lakh: MB659465

4th Prize – Rs 5000: 0069, 0457, 0565, 1211, 2059, 2868, 3757, 3773, 3960, 5357, 6331, 6396, 7212, 7405, 7476, 7589, 8222, 8500, 9607

5th Prize – Rs 2000: 1711, 2435, 2621, 5220, 5346, 9833

6th Prize – Rs 1000: 0634, 0690, 0846, 1062, 1245, 1262, 1529, 2723, 2748, 3705, 4563, 4571, 4983, 5022, 5426, 5548, 6581, 7005, 7115, 7310, 7515, 7807, 7811, 8816, 9815

7th Prize – Rs 500: 0000, 0006, 0142, 0190, 0424, 0512, 0534, 0723, 0742, 0849, 0958, 0997, 1228, 1268, 1356, 1499, 1858, 1884, 1947, 2151, 2187, 2450, 2698, 2717, 3021, 3296, 3317, 3365, 3595, 3700, 3713, 3785, 3847, 3930, 4043, 4172, 4186, 4345, 4475, 4557, 4778, 4871, 4905, 4967, 4984, 5199, 5336, 5433, 5514, 5695, 5707, 5810, 6078, 6703, 6772, 6973, 7008, 7174, 7189, 7195, 7379, 7534, 7752, 7793, 8080, 8303, 8369, 8718, 8819, 8849, 8989, 9139, 9163, 9302, 9463, 9526

8th Prize - Rs 200: 0215, 0339, 0347, 0436, 0503, 0563, 0672, 0824, 0890, 0931, 1055, 1071, 1536, 1579, 1629, 1789, 1795, 1895, 1921, 1927, 1941, 1945, 2250, 2283, 2487, 2708, 2802, 2855, 2998, 3302, 3333, 3442, 3759, 4089, 4104, 4177, 4222, 4248, 4266, 4297, 4306, 4378, 4459, 4566, 4674, 4700, 4715, 4747, 4944, 4977, 5058, 5480, 5703, 5711, 5754, 5814, 5869, 5891, 6043, 6098, 6105, 6211, 6300, 7261, 7330, 7444, 7462, 7728, 7817, 7820, 7966, 7991, 8028, 8179, 8225, 8333, 8363, 8481, 8522, 8591, 8618, 8810, 9090, 9261, 9279, 9356, 9595, 9611, 9616, 9626, 9825, 9961

9th Prize – Rs 100: 7992, 4216, 5563, 1608, 1008, 9266, 1822, 4171, 4707, 8317, 3747, 9871, 7921, 7121, 0102, 9369, 4419, 7852, 0364, 5488, 1133, 1456, 9658, 3547, 6638, 9114, 6889, 9540, 8892, 6316, 4584, 4835, 0151, 9664, 3001, 4517, 8094, 3141, 1805, 6577, 1164, 9059, 4733, 4767, 9886, 9622, 7994, 2109, 5029, 9737, 9901, 1804, 5652, 3051, 8639, 1997, 0571, 1591, 0389, 8632, 7556, 2073, 7832, 3007, 6354, 3006, 2695, 4434, 9882, 0738, 0691, 9440, 7787, 6608, 2672, 1875, 3733, 2050, 2783, 3638, 0246, 3802, 6849, 5651, 2932, 0097, 0730, 3344, 1353, 5630, 2100, 1644, 4761, 3053, 9917, 7650, 2058, 0004, 7482, 0074, 9026, 8425, 8087, 0202, 6185, 3084, 6576, 5571, 7690, 6037, 1732, 2369, 2234, 4992, 5099, 1606, 4466, 1116, 9407, 7696, 8529, 6397, 2226, 7002, 8675, 5818, 5303, 8025, 0499, 4309, 6873, 0657, 4391

Lottery winners should cross-check their results with the official result published by the Kerala State Lottery Department. Those claiming higher-value prizes must submit the original ticket along with valid identity proof and other required documents within the prescribed claim period. Prize amounts are subject to applicable government rules, including tax deductions wherever necessary.

Participants are also advised to keep their lottery tickets safe until the verification and prize claim process is completed. Any damaged, altered or tampered ticket may be rejected during verification.

The Samrudhi SM-65 weekly lottery is one of Kerala's most popular government-run lottery schemes, attracting thousands of participants every week with its attractive prize structure. This week's draw offers a top prize of Rs 1 crore, along with several other cash rewards, including the second prize, third prize, consolation prize and multiple lower-tier prizes.

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