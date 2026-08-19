Just in time for Onam, the Kerala government has announced some good news. Students up to Class 8 will get 4 kg of rice. Also, workers in the cashew industry are set to receive a 20% bonus for the year 2026.

Thiruvananthapuram: With Onam just around the corner, Education Minister N Shamsuddeen has shared some great news. The state government will be giving four kilos of rice to every student from pre-primary up to Class 8 in all government and aided schools.

The minister announced that the state-level launch for this rice distribution will happen tomorrow at St. Mary's Government Girls' High School in Pattom, Thiruvananthapuram. Speaking at a press conference in the city, he also added that schools have been told to let students wear casual clothes for their Onam celebrations.

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In other good news, a 20% bonus has been set for workers and employees in the cashew sector for the year 2026. Each worker will receive an advance of ₹11,500. This decision was finalised in a meeting of the Cashew Industry Relations Committee, which was attended by Labour Minister Bindu Krishna.

Here’s how the bonus will work. After the advance is paid, the remaining amount will be settled before January 31, 2027. If the final bonus calculated in December 2026 turns out to be less than the advance paid, the extra amount will be treated as an Onam incentive.

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However, there's a catch. If a worker takes the advance but doesn't return to work for personal reasons after the factory reopens, and isn't eligible for the full ₹11,500, the company can recover the difference from their salary.

The bonus advance must be paid to all workers by August 23. Along with this, they will also get their holiday pay for August 15 and Thiruvonam. For salaried staff in the cashew factories, the advance bonus will be equal to three months' salary, calculated based on their pay in July 2026.

To get the full bonus advance, workers need to have at least 75% attendance up to July 31, 2026. Those with less attendance will receive a proportional amount. Both the employee and employer representatives have agreed to these terms and signed the deal.