Things got way out of hand at a Kochi bar over a spilled drink. A 29-year-old man has been arrested for pulling a gun on another person in the parking lot. The whole drama started after some alcohol accidentally fell on him.

Kochi: The Infopark police have arrested a man for threatening another person with a gun during a fight that started over a spilled drink. The police nabbed Sonal Santosh, 29, who is originally from Girinagar but currently lives in a rented flat at N. Mathar Flats in Chittethukara, Kakkanad.

The whole incident happened at the Coral Reef Bar in Chittethukara in the early hours of August 17. According to the police, Sonal and the complainant, a native of Cherai in Ernakulam, were drinking at tables next to each other. The argument began when some alcohol from the complainant's glass accidentally spilled on Sonal.

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The two had a heated exchange of words inside the bar. Later, after the bar closed, they started arguing again in the car park. This time, an angry Sonal pulled out a gun and threatened the complainant with it.

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Following a complaint, a police team led by Infopark Police Sub-Inspector S. Saneesh, along with SCPOs Kannan and Anish, arrested Sonal. The police have registered a case and are investigating the matter further.