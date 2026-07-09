A viral video showing a Haryana-registered Mahindra Thar hitting two motorcycles on a Mumbai road before driving away has sparked widespread outrage. Following the video's circulation, the Mira Bhayandar Vasai Virar Police registered an FIR against the unidentified driver under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Motor Vehicles Act.

A viral video showing a Haryana-registered Mahindra Thar knocking down two motorcycles on a busy Mumbai road before speeding away has triggered strong reactions on social media. The clip, widely shared online, appears to show the SUV being driven recklessly without stopping after either collision. Many users have demanded strict action against the driver.

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Two separate collisions caught on camera

The video shows a Mahindra Thar bearing registration number HR 98 X 5101 travelling on a city road. In the first incident, the SUV appears to hit a motorcycle carrying two people, throwing both riders onto the road. Instead of stopping to check on them, the driver allegedly continues driving.

Moments later, the same vehicle is seen colliding with another two-wheeler before once again leaving the scene without slowing down. The condition of those involved has not been officially disclosed.

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Police register FIR

The video came to the notice of the Mira Bhayandar Vasai Virar Police, who confirmed that a criminal case has been registered. According to police, FIR No. 0334/2026 has been lodged at Kashigaon Police Station against the unidentified driver of the Mahindra Thar.

The case has been registered under Section 281 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023, along with Sections 184 and 187 of the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988.

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Police have not yet revealed the identity of the driver. An investigation is under way to identify the person behind the wheel and determine the full sequence of events.

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Social media demands action

The incident has led to widespread criticism online, with many users calling for strict punishment for reckless driving and alleged hit-and-run behaviour.

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Several people also urged authorities to ensure accountability, saying strong action is necessary to improve road safety and discourage dangerous driving on public roads.