A wedding in Uttar Pradesh's Aligarh was called off after the groom allegedly attacked members of the bride's family with a sword following a dispute over the alleged assault on his father. Two people, including the bride's brother, were injured. The groom fled before police arrived. A video of the chaos has gone viral.

What began as a joyful wedding celebration in Uttar Pradesh's Aligarh ended in violence after the groom allegedly attacked members of the bride's family with a sword following a heated dispute. The incident took place on Tuesday night at MR Garden in Chharra, according to ETV Bharat. The fight forced the wedding to be called off, and the groom's wedding procession returned without the bride.

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Dispute reportedly began over groom's father

According to police and local reports, Jaiveer, a resident of Raipur Khas village under Palimukimpur police station, had arrived with his wedding procession for his marriage to a woman from Sanjay Nagar in Chharra.

While guests were busy welcoming the procession and preparing for the ceremony, someone allegedly informed the groom that his father had been insulted and assaulted during the function.

The information reportedly angered the groom, who immediately got down from the horse carriage, threw his sehra onto the road and rushed towards the marriage hall carrying a ceremonial sword.

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Bride's brother among injured

Witnesses alleged that the groom attacked the bride's brother, Manveer, with the sword. Panic spread through the venue as guests rushed for safety.

People present at the wedding tried to stop him, but many stayed away because he was carrying a weapon. Eyewitnesses claimed he chased and assaulted members of the bride's family inside the marriage hall and then fled the spot.

The bride was at a beauty parlour at the time and was not present when the violence broke out.

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Police reach after accused flees

By the time police reached the venue, the groom had already escaped. Many members of the wedding procession also left the marriage hall as tensions continued to rise.

Police shifted the injured, including the bride's brother, to the Community Health Centre for treatment. Their injuries were reported to be non-fatal.

Viral video captures the chaos

Several videos of the incident have surfaced on social media, showing panic and commotion during the wedding. The clip has been widely shared online.

Chharra police station in-charge Ankit Kumar said a dispute had taken place between the two families during the wedding ceremony. He added that efforts were being made to resolve the matter.

Police said no written complaint had been received from either side so far. Legal action will be taken once a formal complaint is filed.