A 55-year-old man, identified as Taanaji Tukaram Kate from Uttamnagar, died after his motorcycle skidded on NDA Road near Ahire Gate in Pune on Friday. He suffered a severe head injury after falling from the two-wheeler and was declared dead on arrival at a nearby hospital. The accident was captured on CCTV.

A 55-year-old man lost his life after his motorcycle skidded on NDA Road near Ahire Gate in Pune on Friday. The accident happened close to a petrol pump while he was travelling from Shivane towards Uttamnagar. The deceased has been identified as Taanaji Tukaram Kate, a resident of Indira Vasahat in Uttamnagar. According to initial information, Kate was riding his motorcycle when it suddenly lost balance and skidded on the road, throwing him off the vehicle.

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Head injury proves fatal

The fall caused Kate to suffer a serious head injury. People nearby rushed to help him and he was immediately taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.

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Despite the efforts of doctors, he was declared dead on arrival. The sudden accident has left his family and local residents shocked.

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CCTV footage to aid inquiry

The entire incident was captured on a CCTV camera installed near the accident spot. Police are expected to examine the footage to understand how the motorcycle skidded and whether any other factor contributed to the crash.

Officials said the video will play an important role in the investigation.

Police continue investigation

Police have registered the case and are carrying out further inquiries into the incident. At present, there is no indication that another vehicle was involved in the accident.

Investigators are gathering evidence, including CCTV footage and witness statements, to establish the exact sequence of events.

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