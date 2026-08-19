The NHRC has taken cognisance of a complaint alleging that Independence Day was not celebrated in government schools in Punjab's rural, remote, and border areas. It has sought a detailed report from the Punjab government within four weeks.

The National Human Rights Commission of India (NHRC) Bench of Priyank Kanoongo has taken cognisance of a complaint concerning the non-observance of Independence Day in government schools in Punjab and has sought a detailed report from the Punjab Government.

The complaint specifically raised concerns regarding government schools in rural, remote and border areas, where Independence Day celebrations were allegedly not conducted, potentially depriving children studying in these schools of an opportunity to participate in national celebrations.

NHRC Directs State to Examine Disparities

The Bench has directed the State Government to examine whether children living in border and remote areas were denied the same educational, cultural and civic opportunities relating to Independence Day that were available to children in other parts of the State.

The Punjab Government has been asked to provide state-wise, district-wise and school-wise details regarding the observance of Independence Day on 15 August, including the number of government schools where the national flag was hoisted, the National Anthem was sung and students participated in the celebrations.

The Government has also been asked to identify schools where the prescribed activities were not conducted and explain the reasons for such non-compliance. The Bench has specifically directed verification of schools in rural, remote and border areas and sought details of any disparity in the opportunities available to children in these areas.

Commission Highlights Importance of National Celebrations

The Bench observed that national occasions such as Independence Day provide children with an important opportunity to learn about India's freedom struggle, the Constitution, national symbols, civic duties, national unity and democratic values.

Compliance Report Mandated Within Four Weeks

The Chief Secretary, Punjab, has been directed to submit a detailed Action Taken/Compliance Report within four weeks. The Bench has also sought relevant information from the Ministry of Education, Government of India, and informed the Ministry of Home Affairs for appropriate action.

The NHRC Bench of Priyank Kanoongo has sought to ascertain whether children living in border areas were denied equal opportunities to participate in the observance of the national festival merely because of the geographical location of their schools.