A viral video from Junagadh, Gujarat shows a couple injured after their motorcycle hits a water-filled pothole on a rain-soaked road. The incident has sparked outrage over poor road conditions, safety lapses and alleged lack of timely help, reigniting debate on infrastructure and commuter safety.

A disturbing video from Junagadh in Gujarat has gone viral on social media, sparking widespread concern and anger over road safety conditions and civic negligence. The footage shows a couple on a motorcycle travelling on a rain-soaked road when they suddenly meet with a severe accident after their bike hits a large water-filled pothole. The incident has once again raised questions about poor road maintenance, monsoon hazards and the risks faced by commuters on Indian roads.

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Bike Skids Into Water-Filled Pothole On Rain-Soaked Road

According to visuals from the viral clip, the couple was travelling without helmets when the motorcycle’s front wheel suddenly got trapped in a deep pothole filled with rainwater. The sudden impact caused the bike to lose balance, throwing both riders onto the road.

The rider is seen suffering a serious fall, while the woman appears visibly shaken and distressed as she rushes to help him. Her panic highlights the severity of the accident and the shock experienced in the immediate aftermath.

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Locals Rush To Help, Allegations Against Passing PCR Vehicle

Moments after the accident, bystanders can be seen rushing towards the couple to provide assistance. However, the video has also triggered controversy online, with some social media users alleging that a police PCR vehicle passed the accident site without stopping to help the injured victims.

The claims have not been officially verified but have added to public outrage surrounding the incident, with many questioning emergency response and accountability.

Social Media Reacts To Viral Accident Video

The video has sparked strong reactions online, with users highlighting both helmet safety and poor infrastructure conditions.

One user commented: "Once same happened to a friend of mine in Blr around 2014/15….motorcycle's rear wheel got struck on an open manhole, he flew…he was riding back around 8pm in the evening when it was pouring."

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Second user commented: "Everyone is talking about helmet, but no one is questioning the road quality, stagnation of water on the road and open manholes."

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Third user commented: "Need to provide proper roads, head injury cases to local authorities, road contractors."

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Road Safety Concerns Rise Amid Monsoon Hazards

The viral incident has reignited debate over pothole-ridden roads, inadequate drainage and urban infrastructure failures during the monsoon season. Citizens have urged authorities to take immediate corrective action to prevent further accidents and ensure safer commuting conditions across affected regions.