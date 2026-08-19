Rahul Gandhi's legal team opposed a voice sample request in the Savarkar defamation suit, arguing it is premature. The Pune court has granted time until September 1 for a formal reply during the ongoing cross-examination of the complainant.

The defence counsel for Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, in the Pune Court, on Tuesday opposed a plea seeking his client's voice sample in the Vinayak Damodar Savarkar defamation case. Objecting to the application, the defence counsel asserted that the court has not yet reached the stage of examining whether the alleged speech was actually delivered with defamatory intent, making a voice sample unnecessary at this juncture.

Speaking to ANI, Pawar stated that Pune's special MP/MLA court has directed the defence to file its formal response on the voice sample plea by September 1. "A deformation case filed by Satyaki Savarkar against Rahul Gandhi. On 31st of December 2025, the chief examination of Satyaki Savarkar has been completed and thereafter on behalf of Rahul Gandhi, cross examination is going on... Yesterday Satyaki Savarkar has admitted that the Godse and Savarkar family are the relatives... It is true to say that my grand uncle Nathuram Godse shot and killed Mahatma Gandhi... Yesterday the complainant has filed an application that Rahul Gandhi came in Pune on 22nd of August, 2026 and therefore, he may kindly be called for voice sample. I argued before the court that still we are not come on that defense that whether we have really given that speech where our intention is defamation that defense is not yet to be came before the court and therefore at this stage voice sample is not required. My request accepted by the court..." said Pawar.

Complainant Admits Family, RSS Ties During Cross-Examination

Pawar's remarks came after complainant Satyaki Savarkar told a Pune court that his grandfather and grand uncle Gopal Godse and Nathuram Godse were active members of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), informed Advocate Milind Pawar, representing Rahul Gandhi.

The admission came during further cross-examination of Satyaki Savarkar by Gandhi's counsel, Advocate Milind D Pawar, before Judicial Magistrate First Class (JMFC) Amol Shriram Shinde in the special MP MLA Court in Pune.

As per the deposition recorded before the court, Satyaki stated, "It is true to say that my grandfathers Gopal Godse and Nathuram Godse were active members of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh."

Satyaki Savarkar also told the court that Gopal Godse was his maternal grandfather and his mother's father, while Sindhu Godse was his maternal grandmother and his mother's mother. His mother is Himani Savarkar.

Satyaki further stated that Savarkar and Godse were relatives and that the two families had a historical background. However, he said he did not have complete information about that historical background and was unaware whether the historical records of both families were available in government records.

He also told the court that his mother died in Pune in 2015 and his grandfather Gopal Godse died in Pune in 2007. According to his deposition, his mother and grandfather worked for the Hindu Mahasabha until their deaths.

During the proceedings, Satyaki said that the Hindu Mahasabha was a political party and that it was established by Madan Mohan Malaviya in 1915. He further stated that Vinayak Damodar Savarkar was in the Andaman jail at that time.

On Savarkar's release, Satyaki denied the suggestion that the British had conditionally released him in 1924. He voluntarily stated before the court that Savarkar was completely released in 1937.

Background of the Defamation Case

Earlier, Satyaki Savarkar, the grandson of one of Vinayak Damodar Savarkar's brothers, had filed a defamation case against Rahul Gandhi over his remarks against V.D. Savarkar, which he claims were defamatory. The remarks were reportedly made during an Overseas Congress event in London on March 5, 2023.

Following the speech, Satyaki Savarkar registered a defamation complaint before a Magistrate Court in Pune in April 2023, and later before the Special MP/MLA Court, alleging that Gandhi's comments insulted the legacy of the freedom fighter and hurt the sentiments of his supporters.

According to the complaint, Gandhi intentionally made false and damaging statements to tarnish Savarkar's reputation, causing mental distress to him and his family. (ANI)