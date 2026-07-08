A pedestrian in Karnataka's Tumkur suffered serious injuries after a truck rammed from behind. The shocking incident was captured on camera. The victim survived and is receiving treatment. Police have launched an investigation, while the video has sparked fresh calls for safer roads and proper footpaths to protect pedestrians.

A shocking road accident in Karnataka's Tumkur has gone viral after a camera captured a truck allegedly losing control and crashing into a pedestrian walking along the roadside. The impact threw the person to the ground, who was critically injured. Despite the severity of the crash, the victim survived and is currently undergoing treatment.

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Police begin investigation

Police have launched an investigation to determine what caused the truck to veer off the road. Officials are examining the circumstances surrounding the incident and are expected to question the driver as part of the probe.

The viral video has also triggered a wider discussion about pedestrian safety.

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Several social media users pointed out the absence of proper footpaths, saying people are often forced to walk along busy roads. Others urged authorities to improve pedestrian infrastructure to prevent similar accidents in the future.

The incident has once again highlighted the risks faced by pedestrians on roads without dedicated walking spaces.

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