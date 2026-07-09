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Watch: House Crumbles Within Seconds in Uttarakhand's Tehri as Landslide Strikes Amid Heavy Rain
A vacant house was reduced to rubble after a landslide hit Kaddukhal in Uttarakhand's Tehri Garhwal district on Thursday. Officials said nearby restaurants, kiosks and labourers' shelters had already been evacuated, preventing casualties.
House collapses after hillside gives way in Tehri
A vacant house was reduced to rubble after a landslide struck Kaddukhal in Uttarakhand's Tehri Garhwal district on Thursday, damaging structures along National Highway 707A. Officials said no one was injured in the incident as the building had been lying vacant.
#WATCH | Uttarakhand | A landslide occurred near the shops at Kaddukhal on National Highway 707A. An old vacant building was damaged in the incident. Two restaurants, roadside kiosks, and labour huts that were within the danger zone had already been evacuated before the landslide… pic.twitter.com/V0YBxqgyzO
— ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) July 9, 2026
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According to the Disaster Management Department, the landslide occurred near a row of shops along the highway. The force of the sliding debris completely damaged the old structure, leaving it buried under rubble.
Evacuation before collapse prevents tragedy
The district administration said the vulnerable stretch had already been cleared before the landslide.
Two restaurants, roadside kiosks and temporary shelters used by labourers had been shifted from the danger zone as a precaution. Because of the timely evacuation, there was no loss of human life or livestock.
🚨SHOCKING | House reduced to rubble after landslide in Tehri Garhwal's Kaddukhal pic.twitter.com/3U71CGrHtM
— The Tatva (@thetatvaindia) July 9, 2026
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Officials said the quick action helped avoid what could have turned into a major accident.
Excavation for hotel project under scanner
Initial findings suggest the landslide may have been linked to excavation work being carried out for the construction of a private hotel in the area.
Officials said the excavation had weakened the hillside, leading to the collapse. Authorities are examining the circumstances surrounding the incident and further action is expected after the assessment is completed.
Heavy rain continues across Uttarakhand
The landslide comes at a time when several parts of Uttarakhand are witnessing continuous rainfall.
Recent rainfall data showed Chorgalia in Nainital district received 81.5 mm of rain within three hours. Hathibarkala in Dehradun recorded 68 mm, while Maldevta received 47.5 mm during the same period.
Other areas reporting significant rainfall included Rudrapur with 44 mm, Pantnagar with 40.5 mm, Yamkeshwar with 39.5 mm, and Mukteshwar and Bhimtal with 35.5 mm each.
During the 24 hours ending at 8.30 am on Wednesday, Uttarakhand received 15.2 mm of rainfall against the normal 12.2 mm, an excess of 24%.
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Udham Singh Nagar was the wettest district, recording 38.5 mm of rain against its normal of 13 mm, a surplus of 196%. Nainital, Champawat and Haridwar also received above-normal rainfall, while Pauri, Rudraprayag and Uttarkashi recorded below-normal rain. Dehradun received 15 mm, which was close to its average for the period.
Haridwar battles waterlogging
Heavy rain has continued to lash Haridwar since late Wednesday night, leading to severe waterlogging in several areas. One of the worst-affected spots was Bhagat Singh Chowk, where water collected beneath the railway bridge, disrupting traffic. Several vehicles got stuck in the flooded stretch.
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A bus carrying employees of the State Infrastructure and Industrial Development Corporation of Uttarakhand Limited (SIDCUL) also broke down after entering the waterlogged road. People travelling on foot faced difficulties as roads remained submerged.
IMD issues Red Alert
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a Red Alert for the next three hours for isolated parts of Haridwar and Pauri Garhwal districts.
Heavy to very heavy rainfall is expected in areas including Laksar, Manglaur, Khanpur, Gumkhal, Dugadda, Kotdwar, Devrana and nearby places.
In Dehradun, steady rainfall since last night has brought relief from the heat and humidity. Keeping the weather warning in mind, the administration declared a holiday for schools on Thursday.
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Advisory for residents
Authorities have urged people to stay alert and avoid unnecessary travel in affected areas. Residents have been advised not to take shelter under trees or weak structures, check road conditions before setting out and follow all instructions issued by the local administration until the weather improves.
(With agency inputs)
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