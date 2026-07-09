The district administration said the vulnerable stretch had already been cleared before the landslide.

Two restaurants, roadside kiosks and temporary shelters used by labourers had been shifted from the danger zone as a precaution. Because of the timely evacuation, there was no loss of human life or livestock.

🚨SHOCKING | House reduced to rubble after landslide in Tehri Garhwal's Kaddukhal pic.twitter.com/3U71CGrHtM — The Tatva (@thetatvaindia) July 9, 2026

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Officials said the quick action helped avoid what could have turned into a major accident.

Excavation for hotel project under scanner

Initial findings suggest the landslide may have been linked to excavation work being carried out for the construction of a private hotel in the area.

Officials said the excavation had weakened the hillside, leading to the collapse. Authorities are examining the circumstances surrounding the incident and further action is expected after the assessment is completed.