Following the suicide of a student from Arunachal Pradesh, students at Kothamangalam MA College protested. The college management has now agreed to form a committee to investigate the death and consider the students' demands for compensation.

Students held a protest on Monday at Kothamangalam MA College after a student from Arunachal Pradesh died by suicide, demanding compensation for the deceased student's family. Following the protest, the college management decided to constitute a committee to investigate the circumstances surrounding the student's suicide and examine the demands raised by the protesting students.

College Agrees to Form Committee

Speaking to ANI, Students' Federation of India (SFI) State President M Sivaprasad said the college management has now agreed to consider the demands raised by students following discussions with protesters. "The management has now decided to consider all the demands raised by students regarding the death of the student... Initially, the management was unwilling to engage in dialogue with the students and protesters... They have now decided to constitute a committee," Sivaprasad said.

He said the committee would examine the circumstances surrounding the student's death as well as the demands raised by the protesters. "This committee will deliberate on and investigate all pertinent facts surrounding the student's suicide and will also examine the 12 demands put forward by the students... Should the outcome go against the students' wishes, there will be massive protests on campus once again, and we--the major student organizations--will spearhead that protest," he said.

Protest Ends, Inquiry Details Emerge

An SFI member said the protests over the past two days ended after preliminary discussions between the college management and student representatives. "In the past two days, protests and revolts have concluded with preliminary discussions between college management and student representatives. The management has agreed to form an inquiry commission to address the 12 demands raised by students," the SFI member said.

The member further said the inquiry would be conducted without interference from the college principal or department heads. "The principal and relevant department heads will not interfere in this inquiry, and the commission is expected to submit its report within a week and no disciplinary action will be taken against protesters, and the term of the student union has been extended until the next election," the SFI member said. (ANI)