Kerala Lottery Result Today, 26/08/2026: The Dhanalekshmi DL-67 weekly lottery draw scheduled for Wednesday has been postponed due to the Onam festival. Ticket holders will have to wait for the rescheduled draw and winning numbers.

The Kerala State Lotteries Department's Dhanalekshmi DL-67 lottery draw will not take place on August 26, 2026. The weekly draw has been postponed as Kerala observes the Onam festival.

As a result, no Dhanalekshmi DL-67 winning numbers will be announced today. Lottery ticket holders who were expecting the result on Wednesday will have to wait until the rescheduled draw takes place.



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Dhanalekshmi is one of Kerala's weekly lottery schemes, with draws generally conducted on Wednesdays. The lottery carries multiple prize categories, including a first prize of Rs 1 crore.

When Will Dhanalekshmi DL-67 Lottery Result Be Announced?

The postponed Dhanalekshmi DL-67 draw is scheduled to take place on September 2, 2026, according to the currently available lottery schedule. The winning numbers will be released after the draw is conducted.

Therefore, there will be no Dhanalekshmi DL-67 result or winning-number list on August 26.

Dhanalekshmi DL-67 Prize Details

The Dhanalekshmi weekly lottery has a top prize of Rs 1 crore. The prize structure also includes several other categories for eligible winning tickets.

Lottery participants should keep their original tickets safe until the draw is conducted and the official results are announced.

Kerala Lottery Result: What Ticket Holders Should Know

Those who purchased Dhanalekshmi DL-67 tickets do not need to purchase another ticket because of the postponement. The existing tickets will remain relevant for the rescheduled draw.

Once the draw takes place, ticket holders can check the winning numbers and verify their ticket numbers against the official Kerala Lottery results.

Winners are advised to verify their numbers with the official Kerala Government Gazette and follow the applicable prize-claim procedure. The Kerala State Lottery's official results are issued by the Directorate of State Lotteries.

Kerala Lottery Next Draw

With the Dhanalekshmi DL-67 draw postponed from August 26, the next scheduled Dhanalekshmi draw is September 2, 2026. Ticket holders can check the winning numbers after the draw is conducted.

Until then, the Dhanalekshmi DL-67 winning numbers are not available for August 26, 2026, as the draw itself has been postponed due to Onam.