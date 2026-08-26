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Toxic Box Office Collection Advance Booking: Yash's Film Shatters Records; Check Here
Toxic Box Office Collection Advance Booking: Rocking Star Yash's 'Toxic' has hit theatres worldwide, it's already looking like record-smasher. The film has raked in over ₹64 crore just from advance bookings and is all set to enter the ₹100 crore club
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Old Records Tumble Before the 'Toxic' Tsunami
Directed by Geetu Mohandas and also starring Nayanthara and Kiara Advani, 'Toxic' is one of India's most expensive films. The trade is buzzing with predictions that it will comfortably cross the ₹100 crore mark on its opening day.
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History Made in Advance Bookings: A Whopping ₹64.85 Crore!
According to the well-known box office tracker Sacnilk, 'Toxic' has already made a whopping ₹64.85 crore gross from advance ticket sales in India alone. On the online platform BookMyShow, it sold over 7 lakh tickets before release, smashing the previous records held by 'Jawan' and 'Kalki 2898 AD'.
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Box Office Predictions & Screen Count Details:
In Karnataka, the film is running in over 90% of theatres, even bringing some closed single-screens back to life. The North Indian Hindi belt is expected to contribute ₹30 to ₹40 crore net. In Andhra-Telangana, it has already broken 'KGF 2's' advance booking records. The UK alone has given it over 400 screens, a first for a Kannada movie. The worldwide Day 1 gross is predicted to be between ₹100 and ₹120 crore.
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'Toxic Will Make Your Head Spin!' – Yash's Confident Statement
Speaking at a promotional event at Malla Reddy University in Hyderabad, Yash said, 'Toxic is an extremely bold, original, and ambitious film. It will surely blow the audience's mind. The movie explores the tough situations and the dark side of relationships we face in our lives. It's a deep story that will connect with everyone on a personal level.'
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From a Bus Driver's Son to a Global Phenomenon!
Kannadigas are filled with pride watching Yash's journey. He started as the son of a simple bus driver and has now become a star of global standards. The incredible response 'Toxic' is receiving not just in Kannada but also in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, and global markets, further cements Rocking Star Yash's empire in Indian cinema.
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