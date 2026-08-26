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Box Office Predictions & Screen Count Details:

In Karnataka, the film is running in over 90% of theatres, even bringing some closed single-screens back to life. The North Indian Hindi belt is expected to contribute ₹30 to ₹40 crore net. In Andhra-Telangana, it has already broken 'KGF 2's' advance booking records. The UK alone has given it over 400 screens, a first for a Kannada movie. The worldwide Day 1 gross is predicted to be between ₹100 and ₹120 crore.