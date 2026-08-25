Varanasi Hospital Flooded! Patients Carried Through Waist-Deep Water | India News

Heavy rain has caused severe waterlogging outside a government hospital in Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh, creating serious difficulties for patients and their families.Visuals show patients being taken on stretchers through accumulated floodwater to reach the hospital. One person described the water as reaching waist height and said the situation had caused major problems near the hospital entrance.Patients and attendants also raised concerns about stagnant water, open drainage and the risk of infections, particularly because the location is a hospital where people are already seeking treatment for different illnesses.According to those at the spot, the water had remained there for several hours since the previous night. Locals also recalled previous incidents of vehicles getting submerged, with one person claiming a car suffered engine damage and losses worth lakhs of rupees.People at the site appealed to authorities, including the Prime Minister and the local Member of Parliament, for a permanent solution to the recurring waterlogging problem.Watch the video for the ground visuals and reactions from people dealing with the flooding outside the hospital.