Gold prices witnessed a slight uptick on Wednesday, supported by global demand and persistent inflationary pressures. The rate of 24K gold, considered 999-purity gold, stood at Rs 16,374 per gram, while 22K gold was priced at Rs 15,009 per gram.

Gold and silver prices in India remain in focus on August 26, 2026, with rates continuing to reflect global market movements, currency fluctuations and domestic demand. With the festive season approaching, changing jewellery demand could also influence the precious metals market in the days ahead.

Gold prices witnessed a slight uptick on Wednesday, supported by global demand and persistent inflationary pressures. The rate of 24K gold, considered 999-purity gold, stood at Rs 16,374 per gram, while 22K gold was priced at Rs 15,009 per gram.

Gold rates in India are shaped by a combination of international bullion prices, movements in the US dollar exchange rate and domestic jewellery demand. The upcoming festive season could further amplify consumer demand, potentially triggering additional fluctuations in prices.

Gold and Silver Rates Today: City-Wise Prices

CITY 24K Gold (Rs/10g) 22K Gold (Rs/10g) Silver (Rs/1kg) New Delhi Rs 16,389 Rs 15,024 Rs 2,59,900 Mumbai Rs 16,374 Rs 15,009 Rs 2,59,900 Kolkata Rs 16,374 Rs 15,009 Rs 2,59,900 Chennai Rs 16,374 Rs 15,009 Rs 2,64,900

Silver Prices Today, August 26, 2026

Silver prices also remained elevated on Wednesday, with the precious metal trading at approximately Rs 2,59,900 per kilogram in India. Meanwhile, Silver 925, commonly known as sterling silver, was priced at Rs 2,59,000 per kilogram.

While silver typically costs less than gold, it continues to attract strong interest from investors and jewellery buyers. In several regions, silver ornaments remain particularly popular, adding to domestic demand.

Unlike gold, silver prices are also heavily influenced by industrial consumption. Demand from sectors that use silver as an industrial material can have a significant impact on global prices, making the metal particularly sensitive to shifts in economic activity and market sentiment.