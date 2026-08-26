Kolkata Weather LATEST Update: Heavy Rain Alert Issued For THESE Places; Check
Kolkata Weather LATEST Update: A low-pressure system over the Bay of Bengal is set to bring cloudy skies and thundershowers across West Bengal today. The weather office has issued heavy rain and gusty wind alert for several districts in South Bengal
Cloudy skies with a chance of light to moderate thundershowers.
Today is Wednesday, August 26, 2026. A low-pressure system and an active monsoon trough over the Bay of Bengal will bring cloudy skies and light to moderate thundershowers to West Bengal and Kolkata. The Alipore weather department forecasts Kolkata's maximum temperature to be around 32 degrees Celsius and the minimum at 28 degrees Celsius.
Kolkata's Weather
The sky in Kolkata will be mostly cloudy right from the morning. As the day progresses, you can expect moderate to heavy thundershowers. The maximum temperature will be 32° Celsius (slightly below normal) and the minimum will be 28° Celsius.
High relative humidity
High relative humidity in the air might cause some stuffiness or discomfort if it doesn't rain. There is a 70% chance of a few spells of heavy thunderstorms in the afternoon or evening.
South Bengal's Weather
The low-pressure system from the Bay of Bengal will bring more intense rain to the coastal and western districts of South Bengal. The weather office has issued a special alert for 12 districts in the region.
Thunderstorm and gusty wind warning
A warning for lightning and gusty winds is in place for North and South 24 Parganas, East and West Medinipur, Jhargram, Purulia, Bankura, and Bardhaman. Coastal areas and regions near the sea could experience gusty winds of 30 to 40 km per hour. Fishermen have been prohibited from venturing into the sea.
North Bengal's Weather
The districts of North Bengal will also continue to receive seasonal monsoon showers. The forecast predicts light to moderate rainfall in Darjeeling, Kalimpong, Jalpaiguri, Alipurduar, and Cooch Behar.
Possibility of heavy rain
There is a possibility of isolated heavy showers in one or two places. Temperatures in the hilly districts will stay between 20° and 25° Celsius, while in the plains (Malda and the two Dinajpurs), it will be around 31° to 33° Celsius.
Important advice
Here's some important advice for the general public. During rain or thunder, avoid taking shelter in open fields or under trees. It's best to stay inside a safe, concrete building.
Check traffic updates before leaving
Due to the rain, some low-lying areas in Kolkata might get temporarily waterlogged. So, carry an umbrella or raincoat when you step out, and make sure to check traffic updates before you leave home.
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