Yash’s much-awaited Toxic has finally reached theatres, sparking massive anticipation among fans. With strong advance bookings and ambitious trade estimates, the Geetu Mohandas directorial is expected to deliver a blockbuster opening at the box office.

Yash’s much-awaited action gangster drama Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups has finally arrived in theatres on August 26, and all eyes are now on its opening-day box office performance. After a long wait following KGF: Chapter 2, Yash’s return has generated massive anticipation across India and overseas.

The film’s advance booking has already indicated the scale of its opening. Reports suggest that Toxic had crossed ₹60 crore in India’s Day 1 advance gross by the morning of release, including blocked seats, while more than 18 lakh tickets had been sold across thousands of shows.

The strong pre-sales have prompted trade experts to predict a huge opening. According to trade and PR expert Girish Wankhede, the Hindi version alone could collect around ₹40–45 crore on Day 1, highlighting the film’s strong pan-India appeal.

Several trade reports are projecting Toxic to cross the ₹100 crore mark worldwide on its opening day. Some estimates place its worldwide Day 1 collection in the ₹100–120 crore range, while more optimistic predictions suggest the film could potentially reach around ₹130 crore if evening and night shows witness strong occupancy.

The film’s release timing could also work in its favour, with regional holidays around Eid-e-Milad and Raksha Bandhan helping extend the festive period.

With advance bookings showing exceptional momentum, Toxic is expected to register one of the biggest openings of 2026. However, the actual Day 1 numbers will depend on occupancy, walk-in audiences and the film’s reception throughout the day.