The Kerala State Lotteries Department has published the results for the Sthree Sakthi SS-534 lottery draw held on August 25, 2026. Participants can now check the winning numbers against their tickets. The draw features multiple prize categories, with a top prize of Rs 1 crore.

The KeralaLottery Results for today, August 25, 2026, have been published. The latest draw is the Sthree Sakthi SS-534 lottery, conducted by the Kerala State Lotteries Department. Participants who purchased tickets for today's draw can now check the published results and compare their ticket numbers with the winning numbers.

The Sthree Sakthi lottery is among the weekly lotteries conducted by the Kerala State Lotteries Department, attracting participants with prizes across several categories. The results include the first prize, second prize, third prize and other winning categories. Ticket holders are advised to carefully verify their numbers and series against the published result.

Also Read: Kerala Sthree Sakthi SS-534 Lottery Result Today (August 25): Rs 1 Crore Jackpot; Check Draw Time and Details

Kerala Lottery Sthree Sakthi SS-534 Winning Numbers

1st Prize: Rs 1,00,00,000 – SE974999

Consolation Prize: Rs 5,000 - All other series with 974999

2nd Prize: Rs 30,00,000 - SL541135

3rd Prize: Rs 5,00,000 - SK838192

4th Prize: Rs 5,000 - TBA

5th Prize: Rs 2,000 - TBA

6th Prize: Rs 1,000 - TBA

7th Prize: Rs 500 – TBA

8th Prize: Rs 200 – TBA

9th Prize: Rs 100 - TBA

Participants should carefully check the ticket number and series before determining whether they have won a prize. Keeping the original ticket safely is also important for winners, as it may be required during the prize claim process.

How to Check Kerala Lottery Results

Those who purchased Sthree Sakthi SS-534 tickets can check the published result by matching their ticket numbers with the winning numbers listed in the official result. Winners should verify all details carefully before proceeding with a prize claim.

The Kerala Lottery Department conducts regular draws for different lottery schemes, with results published after each draw. Participants are encouraged to rely on the official result information when checking their tickets.

The Kerala Lottery Results for August 25, 2026, are now available, giving ticket holders an opportunity to check whether their numbers have secured a prize. The winning numbers and prize details will be updated on this page for easy reference.

Also Read: Kerala Lottery Result Today (24/08/2026): Bhagyathara BT-68 Winning Numbers Out, Check Rs 1 Crore Winner