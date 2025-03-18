LIVE NOW

Mar 18, 2025, 8:33 AM IST

LIVE India News updates on March 18: Curfew imposed in Nagpur after clashes erupt in city

india news today live breaking updates on politics sports cricket business technology auto nagpur violence IPL march 18 2025

Stay updated with our LIVE Blog, bringing you real-time coverage of India's politics, sports, business, technology, auto and general news. Follow the latest developments and major events shaping the nation—all in one place.
 

8:33 AM IST

Lord Krishna's teachings in Bhagavad Gita give me strength and peace: US Intelligence Chief Tulsi Gabbard

US Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard expressed her deep connection with India, calling it a place where she always feels at home. Gabbard highlighted how the teachings of Krishna to Arjuna in the Bhagavad Gita provide her with strength, peace, and comfort in her personal and professional life.

Read Full News HERE

 

8:32 AM IST

Rajasthan SHOCKER: Woman throws newborn daughter into water tank over desire for son, arrested

A 22-year-old woman from Rajasthan's Jhunjhunu district was arrested for allegedly killing her 17-day-old daughter by throwing her into a water tank. The incident reportedly stemmed from her disappointment over not having a male child.

Read Full News HERE

 

8:31 AM IST

Nagpur violence: Outsiders involved in clashes, says Maharashtra Minority Commission Chairman Pyare Khan

Maharashtra Minority Commission Chairman Pyare Khan condemned the Nagpur violence as "very unfortunate," emphasizing the city's legacy of communal harmony. He claimed that outsiders, not locals, were responsible for the unrest and urged citizens to maintain peace and unity.

Read Full News HERE

 

8:31 AM IST

Nagpur Violence: Curfew imposed in several parts of city after protests over Aurangzeb's grave

Curfew imposed in parts of Nagpur city under Section 163 of the Bhartiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) following clashes over the demand to remove Aurangzeb's grave. Violence erupted between two groups, leading to stone-pelting, vandalism, and injuries.

Read Full News HERE

 

8:33 AM IST:

US Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard expressed her deep connection with India, calling it a place where she always feels at home. Gabbard highlighted how the teachings of Krishna to Arjuna in the Bhagavad Gita provide her with strength, peace, and comfort in her personal and professional life.

Read Full News HERE

 

8:32 AM IST:

A 22-year-old woman from Rajasthan's Jhunjhunu district was arrested for allegedly killing her 17-day-old daughter by throwing her into a water tank. The incident reportedly stemmed from her disappointment over not having a male child.

Read Full News HERE

 

8:31 AM IST:

Maharashtra Minority Commission Chairman Pyare Khan condemned the Nagpur violence as "very unfortunate," emphasizing the city's legacy of communal harmony. He claimed that outsiders, not locals, were responsible for the unrest and urged citizens to maintain peace and unity.

Read Full News HERE

 

8:31 AM IST:

Curfew imposed in parts of Nagpur city under Section 163 of the Bhartiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) following clashes over the demand to remove Aurangzeb's grave. Violence erupted between two groups, leading to stone-pelting, vandalism, and injuries.

Read Full News HERE

 

Top Stories
When Salman Khan gave Varun Dhawan serious warning for THIS reason NTI

When Salman Khan gave Varun Dhawan serious warning for THIS reason

Trendy Wedding Hairstyles for 2025 Brides: Chic and Simple Styles iwh

WOW Wedding Looks: 8 Trendy Hairstyles Beyond the Simple Bun

(PHOTOS) Jacqueline Fernandez spotted in casual attire with no-makeup look; Fans admire her youthful glow NTI

(PHOTOS) Jacqueline Fernandez spotted in casual attire with no-makeup look; Fans admire her youthful glow

Lord Krishna's teachings in Bhagavad Gita give me strength and peace: US Intelligence Chief Tulsi Gabbard anr

Lord Krishna's teachings in Bhagavad Gita give me strength and peace: US Intelligence Chief Tulsi Gabbard

Bill Gates, Shivraj Singh Chouhan discuss innovations in agriculture, rural economy AJR

Bill Gates, Shivraj Singh Chouhan discuss innovations in agriculture, rural economy

Top Videos
Russia Strikes Odessa Before Crucial Trump-Putin Talks! | Asianet Newsable

Russia Strikes Odessa Before Crucial Trump-Putin Talks! | Asianet Newsable

Trump DEPORTS 200+ Alleged Gang Members to El Salvador | Asianet Newsable

Trump DEPORTS 200+ Alleged Gang Members to El Salvador | Asianet Newsable

Trump DEPORTS 200+ Alleged Gang Members to El Salvador

Trump DEPORTS 200+ Alleged Gang Members to El Salvador

Samantha Ruth Prabhu REMOVED Matching Tattoo with Naga Chaitanya? Fans Spot Fading Ink!

Samantha Ruth Prabhu REMOVED Matching Tattoo with Naga Chaitanya? Fans Spot Fading Ink!

Tulsi Gabbard’s Epic Reaction to U.S. Regime Change Charge – Watch Her Response!

Tulsi Gabbard’s Epic Reaction to U.S. Regime Change Charge – Watch Her Response!

Trending News

Lord Krishna's teachings in Bhagavad Gita give me strength and peace: US Intelligence Chief Tulsi Gabbard anr

Lord Krishna's teachings in Bhagavad Gita give me strength and peace: US Intelligence Chief Tulsi Gabbard

Bill Gates, Shivraj Singh Chouhan discuss innovations in agriculture, rural economy AJR

Bill Gates, Shivraj Singh Chouhan discuss innovations in agriculture, rural economy

Rajasthan SHOCKER: Woman throws newborn daughter into water tank over desire for son, arrested anr

Rajasthan SHOCKER: Woman throws newborn daughter into water tank over desire for son, arrested

Popular Categories

    Select Language

    © Copyright 2025 Asianxt Digital Technologies Private Limited (Formerly known as Asianet News Media & Entertainment Private Limited) | All Rights Reserved