LIVE India News updates on March 18: Curfew imposed in Nagpur after clashes erupt in city

Lord Krishna's teachings in Bhagavad Gita give me strength and peace: US Intelligence Chief Tulsi Gabbard
US Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard expressed her deep connection with India, calling it a place where she always feels at home. Gabbard highlighted how the teachings of Krishna to Arjuna in the Bhagavad Gita provide her with strength, peace, and comfort in her personal and professional life.
Rajasthan SHOCKER: Woman throws newborn daughter into water tank over desire for son, arrested
A 22-year-old woman from Rajasthan's Jhunjhunu district was arrested for allegedly killing her 17-day-old daughter by throwing her into a water tank. The incident reportedly stemmed from her disappointment over not having a male child.
Nagpur violence: Outsiders involved in clashes, says Maharashtra Minority Commission Chairman Pyare Khan
Maharashtra Minority Commission Chairman Pyare Khan condemned the Nagpur violence as "very unfortunate," emphasizing the city's legacy of communal harmony. He claimed that outsiders, not locals, were responsible for the unrest and urged citizens to maintain peace and unity.
Nagpur Violence: Curfew imposed in several parts of city after protests over Aurangzeb's grave
Curfew imposed in parts of Nagpur city under Section 163 of the Bhartiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) following clashes over the demand to remove Aurangzeb's grave. Violence erupted between two groups, leading to stone-pelting, vandalism, and injuries.
