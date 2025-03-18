Cat or dog meat used to make chicken momo in Mohali? SHOCKING video shows unhygienic fast-food unit (WATCH)

Read Full Article

A shocking video from Mataur in Punjab's Mohali has gone viral, alleging that a tomcat’s head (meat) was being used to prepare chicken (non-vegetarian) momo at a fast-food stall.

The disturbing footage showed momos and spring rolls being prepared in extremely unhygienic conditions, with rotten cabbage set aside for use.

Other reports has suggested that the head in question might actually belong to a dog rather than a cat. According to allegations, not only were chicken momos and spring rolls being prepared using unidentified animal flesh, but rotten vegetables were also allegedly being used, raising grave concerns about hygiene and food safety.

Visuals from Mataur show locals storming the suspected food stall, demanding accountability and immediate action. Reports indicate that these momos and spring rolls were being distributed across various fast-food stalls in Mohali, potentially affecting a large number of unsuspecting customers.

Health Department steps in, collects samples

Amid the public outcry, the health department has swiftly intervened, collecting samples from the suspected stall for laboratory testing. Officials have assured that a thorough investigation is underway and have promised strict action if any wrongdoing is confirmed.

