Rajnath Singh urges Netherlands to stop arming Pakistan, cites terror concerns

Read Full Article

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has urged his Dutch counterpart, Ruben Brekelmans, to refrain from supplying arms or critical technology to Pakistan’s military, citing security concerns. During their meeting, Singh highlighted how Dutch-made weapons have been used by Pakistan, indirectly aiding terrorism and fostering instability in the region.

He stressed that such military support enables Pakistan to sponsor cross-border terror, impacting regional peace. The discussion comes amid India’s continued efforts to curb external military aid to Pakistan, especially from European nations.

Urging the Netherlands to reconsider its arms exports to Pakistan, Rajnath Singh reportedly expressed concerns that these weapons could be used to support terrorism and destabilize the region. This appeal was made during discussions with the Dutch Defence Minister while he was in India to attend the Raisina Dialogue held from March 17 to 19.

During his meeting with Indian Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Brekelmans discussed strengthening defence ties, highlighting synergies in naval, maritime, semiconductor, AI, and drone technology sectors. He praised India's large-scale manufacturing capabilities as a potential asset for military cooperation.

He also emphasized the need for India and the Netherlands to collaborate for a free and open Indo-Pacific, particularly regarding China's actions in maritime regions. His remarks came during the Raisina Dialogue in Delhi, India's leading conference on global geopolitics and economics, hosted by the Observer Research Foundation and the Ministry of External Affairs.

Netherlands' arms exports to Pakistan

The Netherlands has been a notable arms supplier to Pakistan. In 2021, the Dutch government approved the sale of military technology for corvettes to the Istanbul Naval Shipyard, with Pakistan as the final destination. This deal was valued at €46.7 million, accounting for approximately 5% of the Netherlands' average annual arms exports over the past decade.

Furthermore, the Royal Netherlands Navy decommissioned several Alkmaar-class minehunters, two of which—HNLMS Haarlem and HNLMS Middelburg—were sold to Pakistan in 2021. These vessels were transported to Pakistan in late 2022.

Also read: India slams Pakistan's remarks on Kashmir, calls out cross-border terrorism

India's concerns

India has consistently voiced concerns over Pakistan's alleged support for terrorist activities in the region. By supplying advanced military equipment to Pakistan, there is a risk that these assets could be utilized in ways that exacerbate regional tensions and instability. India's appeal to the Netherlands aligns with its broader strategy to limit external military support to Pakistan, aiming to promote peace and security in South Asia.

The discussions between Rajnath Singh and Ruben Brekelmans underscore the complexities of international arms trade and its implications for regional security. As geopolitical dynamics evolve, supplier nations like the Netherlands face critical decisions in balancing economic interests with the potential impact of their defense exports on global peace and stability.

Also read: Khalistani terrorist Pannun threatens Rajnath Singh after he urges US to ban SFJ

Latest Videos