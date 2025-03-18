Kerala: Minister Sivankutty alleges Rs 1,186.84 cr in pending funds from Centre for education

Read Full Article

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala’s General Education and Labour Minister V Sivankutty has alleged that the state is yet to receive a total of Rs 1,186.84 crore from the central government, including outstanding dues, for the development of its public education sector. He pointed out that arrears for the 2023–24 financial year amount to Rs 280.58 crore, while Rs 513.54 crore is pending for 2024–25. An additional Rs 654.54 crore has been sanctioned for 2025–26 but has not been disbursed.

Addressing the media on Monday, the minister claimed that the funds have been withheld after Kerala refused to join the Centre’s PM SHRI scheme. “The central government is deliberately blocking Kerala’s rightful share because the state chose not to sign the agreement under PM SHRI,” Sivankutty said.

"Kerala committed to inclusive education"

He emphasized that despite Kerala’s commitment to inclusive education, the Centre continues to delay critical funds under the Samagra Shiksha scheme. “While Kerala and Samagra Shiksha Kerala were applauded for organizing an inclusive School Sports Meet in Kochi, modeled after the Olympics, the funds for the program are being unjustly withheld,” he added.

Sivankutty clarified that PM SHRI is not part of the existing Samagra Shiksha framework and expressed concern over the conditions imposed by the central government. “Kerala had legitimate concerns regarding the scheme, especially the requirement for the state to contribute 40% of the funding. However, the Centre has not addressed these concerns,” he explained.

Could adversely impact children

The minister warned that the Centre’s stance could adversely impact children with disabilities, further intensifying Kerala’s concerns. “It is ironic that the central government praises Kerala’s efforts to promote inclusive and quality education while simultaneously withholding essential funds meant to support these initiatives,” Sivankutty remarked.

He urged the central government to reconsider its decision and release the pending funds, warning that attempts to undermine Kerala’s commitment to inclusive education through the ‘Kerala Model’ would not succeed.

