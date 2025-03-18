Nagpur unrest in pictures: Shops vandalized, vehicles torched amid violent clashes; See PHOTOS

Read Full Gallery

Hansapuri in Maharashtra's Nagpur witnessed violence as masked individuals vandalized shops, torched vehicles, and pelted stones, escalating city tensions. Authorities are reviewing CCTV footage to identify those responsible. Security has been heightened.

Nagpur violence: Clashes erupt in Mahal

Fire dousing operations underway after a clash broke out between two groups at Mahal area, in Nagpur on Monday.

Nagpur witnessed large-scale clashes and arson on Monday night following a campaign by right-wing groups demanding the demolition of Mughal emperor Aurangzeb’s tomb in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar. Hours after the campaign gained momentum, violent clashes broke out between two groups, prompting authorities to impose prohibitory orders in the city.

The situation escalated further when fresh violence erupted in the Hansapuri area, where mobs vandalized homes and set several vehicles ablaze. Security forces have been deployed to prevent further unrest, and authorities are closely monitoring the situation.