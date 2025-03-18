user
Nagpur unrest in pictures: Shops vandalized, vehicles torched amid violent clashes; See PHOTOS

Hansapuri in Maharashtra's Nagpur witnessed violence as masked individuals vandalized shops, torched vehicles, and pelted stones, escalating city tensions. Authorities are reviewing CCTV footage to identify those responsible. Security has been heightened.

Divya Danu
Published: Mar 18, 2025, 9:23 PM IST

Nagpur violence: Clashes erupt in Mahal

Fire dousing operations underway after a clash broke out between two groups at Mahal area, in Nagpur on Monday.

Nagpur witnessed large-scale clashes and arson on Monday night following a campaign by right-wing groups demanding the demolition of Mughal emperor Aurangzeb’s tomb in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar. Hours after the campaign gained momentum, violent clashes broke out between two groups, prompting authorities to impose prohibitory orders in the city.

The situation escalated further when fresh violence erupted in the Hansapuri area, where mobs vandalized homes and set several vehicles ablaze. Security forces have been deployed to prevent further unrest, and authorities are closely monitoring the situation.

Nagpur violence: Two groups clash at Mahal area

Large number of people at the site after a clash broke out between two groups at Mahal area, in Nagpur on Monday.


Nagpur violence: Cops detain a protestor

Police personnel detain a protestor after a clash broke out between two groups at Mahal area, in Nagpur on Monday.

Nagpur violence: Cops deployed at clash site

Police personnel deployed at the site after a clash broke out between two groups at Mahal area, in Nagpur on Monday.

Nagpur violence: Vehicles vandalised

Vehicles seen vandalised after a clash broke out between two groups at Mahal area, in Nagpur on Monday.

Nagpur violence: Shops vandalised

A shop's window is seen vandalised after a clash broke out between two groups on Mar 17th, in Nagpur on Tuesday.

Nagpur violence: Vehicle damaged, probe on

Authorites investigate a damaged vehicle after a clash broke out between two groups on March 17th, in Nagpur on Tuesday. 

Nagpur violence: Fire dousing ops after clashes and arson

Fire dousing operations underway after a clash broke out between two groups at Mahal area, in Nagpur on Monday.

Nagpur violence aftermath

Shattered glass pieces lay on a road after a clash broke out between two groups on Mar 17th, in Nagpur on Tuesday.

Nagpur violence: Protestor detained after clashes between groups

Police personnel detain a protestor after a clash broke out between two groups on 17 March, in Nagpur on Tuesday.

Nagpur violence: Charred remains of vehicles

People look at the charred remains of vehicles after a clash broke out between two groups on Mar 17th, in Nagpur on Tuesday.

