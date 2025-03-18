India slams Pakistan's remarks on Kashmir, calls out cross-border terrorism

Read Full Article

India has strongly rebuked Pakistan for its latest comments on Jammu and Kashmir, asserting that the real issue is Pakistan’s sponsorship of cross-border terrorism.

In a statement on March 18, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal emphasized that Pakistan’s actions remain the biggest roadblock to regional peace and security. He further stated that instead of spreading falsehoods, Pakistan should vacate Indian territory under its "illegal and forcible occupation."

The statement marks another sharp diplomatic exchange between the two neighbor countries over Kashmir.

India has consistently countered Pakistan's assertions regarding Jammu and Kashmir, emphasizing that the core issue lies in Pakistan's support for cross-border terrorism. In a recent statement, India's External Affairs Minister, S Jaishankar, underscored that the resolution of the Kashmir dispute hinges on the "return of the stolen part of Kashmir which is under illegal Pakistani occupation."

In response, Pakistan's Foreign Office dismissed Jaishankar's remarks as "baseless," urging India to vacate what it terms as "occupied areas" of the region.

The longstanding Kashmir conflict continues to strain India-Pakistan relations, with both nations asserting claims over the region. India maintains that the entire territory of Jammu and Kashmir is an integral part of the country, citing the Instrument of Accession signed in 1947. Conversely, Pakistan contests this claim, leading to enduring tensions and periodic escalations.

Recent incidents have further exacerbated these tensions. For instance, a train hijacking by the Baloch Liberation Army in Pakistan's Balochistan province resulted in 26 fatalities, predominantly security personnel. Pakistan's military accused India of sponsoring the insurgents, although no concrete evidence was provided to substantiate these allegations.

In his podcast with Lex Fridman recently, Prime Minister Narendra Modi discussed Pakistan’s role in fostering terrorism, highlighting how India chose the path of peace while Pakistan resorted to proxy wars. He pointed out that terrorist activities linked to Pakistan have not only harmed India but also posed a serious threat to global security. Modi’s remarks during the wide-ranging conversation underscored India's firm stance on cross-border terrorism and its commitment to countering such threats.

The developments highlight the persistent challenges in India-Pakistan relations, with the Kashmir dispute and allegations of cross-border terrorism remaining central to the discord between the two nations.

