PM Narendra Modi paid tribute to freedom fighter C Rajagopalachari (Rajaji) on his 147th birth anniversary, hailing him as a thinker, statesman, and one of the 20th century's sharpest minds who believed in upholding human dignity.

PM Modi's Tribute to 'Rajaji'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday paid tributes to freedom fighter C Rajagopalachari, popularly known as Rajaji, on his 147th birth anniversary. The PM said that Rajagopalachari believes in upholding human dignity. "Freedom fighter, thinker, intellectual, statesman...these are some descriptions that come to the mind when one recalls C Rajagopalachari. Tributes to him on his birth anniversary. He remains one of the sharpest minds of the 20th century, who believed in creating value and upholding human dignity. Our nation remembers his enduring contributions with gratitude," PM Modi posted on X.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

The PM shared a photograph of the revered freedom fighter Rajaji and the 1922 edition of Young India, an English-language journal edited by Rajaji while Mahatma Gandhi was in jail. "On Rajaji's birth anniversary, sharing some interesting material from the archives, which includes a picture of a young Rajaji, the notification on his appointment as a Cabinet Minister, a picture with volunteers from the 1920s and a Young India edition from 1922 edited by Rajaji because Gandhi Ji was in jail," PM Modi said.

A Look at Rajaji's Life and Legacy

Chakravarti Rajagopalachari, born on December 10, 1878, in Madras Presidency, was a lawyer and intellectual among many other things. He is regarded as an early political comrade of Mahatma Gandhi, who left his legal practice to join the Indian National Congress and later participated in various protests against the British Crown.

Most popularly, Rajagopalachari agitated against the Rowlatt Act, non-cooperation, and the Civil Disobedience movement. He was the last Governor-General of India. The office was abolished after India became a republic in 1950.

He was elected to the Constituent Assembly from Madras on a Congress ticket. He was part of the sub-committee on minorities. He was conferred with the Bharat Ratna in 1954. He was also the first Governor of West Bengal from 1947-48, when Bengal province was divided into two. East Bengal joined Pakistan, while West Bengal became part of India. (ANI)