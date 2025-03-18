user
Why did Rahul, Priyanka miss Mahakumbh? BJP's Jagdambika Pal seeks answers from Congress

Following PM Modi's praise for the Mahakumbh, BJP MP Jagdambika Pal questioned Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's absence from the event. Modi commended the successful organization of the Mahakumbh in Prayagraj, attributing it to public dedication.

Team Asianet Newsable
ANI |Published: Mar 18, 2025, 7:30 PM IST

New Delhi [India], March 18 (ANI): In light of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's remarks on the Mahakumbh during his address in Lok Sabha, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Jagdambika Pal questioned the absence of senior Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra from the religious gathering.

Speaking to ANI, Pal said, "This is a message for the whole world. Today, the Prime Minister spoke about Mahakumbh. Mahakumbh showcased the power of unity. 66 crore people of the country attended the Mahakumbh, why did Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra not attend it? They should answer this."

PM Modi praises successful organisation of the Mahakumbh


Earlier on Monday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi commended on the successful organisation of the Mahakumbh in Prayagraj, attributing its success to the dedication of the public, administration, and devotees across the country and highlighted the collective efforts that contributed to the grand event.

Speaking in Lok Sabha, PM Modi expressed deep gratitude towards the people of Uttar Pradesh and Prayagraj for their efforts in hosting the event, calling the Mahakumbh a symbol of India's growing national consciousness.

"I am here to make a statement on the Mahakumbh held in Prayagraj. I want to thank the public and administration for the successful organisation of the Mahakumbh. The success of the Mahakumbh is the result of the efforts of various people. I want to thank everyone: the country's devotees, the public of UP, especially the people of Prayagraj. We all know that strenuous efforts took place to bring Ganga to earth; similar efforts have been made to hold the grand Mahakumbh," said PM Modi.

He further said that the whole world has witnessed the great glory of Bharat through this event.

"This is because of the contribution of the country's people. This Mahakumbh was inspired by the faith of the people, for the determination of the people. In this Mahakumbh, we saw the greatness of the awakening of our national consciousness," he said.

He emphasised that the event was not just a spiritual gathering but a powerful demonstration of the nation's potential and resolve.

The Mahakumbh 2025 concluded on the auspicious occasion of Maha Shivratri on February 26, in which more than 66 crore 21 lakh devotees had the opportunity of bathing in the holy Triveni waters. (ANI)

