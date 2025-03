Women leaders at Parliament's Budget Session today; See PHOTOS

Read Full Gallery

Congress MPs Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Renuka Chowdhury, BJP MP Mala Rajya Laxmi Shah, Kangana Ranaut, DMK MP Kanimozhi Karunanidhi, TMC MP Mahua Moitra, and SAD MP Harsimrat Kaur Badal were among the women leaders spotted at Parliament during the Budget Session.

MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra at Parliament premises during Budget Session

New Delhi, Mar 18 (ANI): Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra at Parliament premises during the Budget Session, in New Delhi on Tuesday. (ANI Photo/Rahul Singh)

Kanimozhi Karunanidhi, Dayanidhi Maran and others at Parliament premises

New Delhi, Mar 18 (ANI): Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) MPs Kanimozhi Karunanidhi along with Dayanidhi Maran and others at Parliament premises during the budget session, in New Delhi on Tuesday. (ANI Photo/Rahul Singh)

Renuka Chowdhury and Mala Rajya Laxmi Shah at Parliament House

New Delhi, Mar 18 (ANI): Congress MP Renuka Chowdhury and BJP MP Mala Rajya Laxmi Shah at Parliament House during the Budget Session, in New Delhi on Tuesday. (ANI Photo/Shrikant Singh)

MP Kangana Ranaut at Parliament premises during the Budget Session

New Delhi, Mar 18 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Kangana Ranaut at Parliament premises during the Budget Session, in New Delhi on Tuesday. (ANI Photo/Rahul Singh)

Mahua Moitra at Parliament House

New Delhi, Mar 18 (ANI): Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Mahua Moitra and Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) MP Harsimrat Kaur Badal at Parliament House during the budget session, in New Delhi on Tuesday. (ANI Photo/Rahul Singh)

