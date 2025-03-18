Immigration attorneys urge caution for even green card holders, advise against travelling outside US

Immigration attorneys are urging clients with H-1B visas, green cards, and student visas to avoid international travel due to potential visa delays, increased scrutiny, and stricter interview waiver rules.

Author
Deepu Mohan
Published: Mar 18, 2025, 3:25 PM IST

Immigration attorneys are advising their clients, including H-1B visa holders, international students, and green card holders, to avoid traveling overseas due to various concerns. Despite India not being on the proposed travel ban list, there are several reasons for this caution.

The US consulate in India may delay stamping visas, causing inconvenience to travelers. Additionally, the reintroduction of extreme vetting measures may lead to additional scrutiny and security clearances, even for individuals who have been previously approved for visas.

Green card holders, including Indians, are facing increased secondary inspections, including overnight detention at airports, by US Custom and Border Protection officers. Immigration attorneys are seeing an uptick in such cases, particularly among elderly Indians who live with their children in America but prefer to spend several months in India.

Revised eligibility criteria

The US Department of State has revised the eligibility criteria for interview waiver appointments. Now, applicants can only qualify for an interview waiver if they are renewing a visa in the same non-immigrant category that has expired within the past twelve months.

As a result, H-1B visa holders needing extensions, but whose earlier visas were issued more than twelve months ago, must wait for an interview slot. International students with F-1 visas needing H-1B visas must also wait for an interview slot.

'Avoid travel until you have American passport'

Immigration attorneys are advising green card holders to get American passports as soon as possible and avoid traveling out of the country until they have. If travel is unavoidable, visa applicants and their employers should have contingency plans in place, such as continuing work from their home country, in case of delayed stamping.

