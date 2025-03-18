CRPF recovers and destroys two IEDs in Jharkhand's Chaibasa

Read Full Article

Chaibasa (Jharkhand) [India], March 18 (ANI): The Central Reserve Police Force CRPF recovered and destroyed two improvised explosive devices (IEDs) in Jharkhand's Chaibasa, police said on Tuesday.



Also Read: Chaibasa Police, CRPF Recover & Destroy 10kg IED in Anti-Naxal Operation!



"The explosives were destroyed through a controlled blast as per standard operating procedure (SOP)," Chaibasa Police



The two IEDs, along with other naxal materials, were recovered from the jungles during a joint operation of Chaibasa police and CRPF under Tonto police station limits, police said.

CRPF Sub-Inspector injured in IED blast

Meanwhile, a CRPF Sub-Inspector was injured in an improvised explosive device (IED) blast in the Jaraikela area of Chaibasa in Jharkhand, police said on Tuesday.



"The condition of the injured sub-inspector is stable, and he is being airlifted to Ranchi for treatment," police said.



Chaibasa Police said that the blast took place after an encounter with Naxalites during a joint operation of police and the CRPF. (ANI)

Also Read: Jharkhand: Three CRPF jawans injured in IED blast during anti-naxal operation in Chaibasa

Latest Videos