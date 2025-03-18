user
Rename India to Bharat? Delhi HC reminds Centre of pending Supreme Court order

The Delhi High Court directed the Centre to expedite action on a Supreme Court order regarding a plea to rename India as Bharat. The petitioner claimed the representation has remained unresolved since 2020.

Author
Divya Danu
Updated: Mar 18, 2025, 4:24 PM IST

The Delhi High Court has directed the Union Government to act swiftly on a 2020 Supreme Court order regarding a petition that seeks to rename the country as "Bharat" instead of "India."

The court was hearing a plea filed by an organization, Nahama, which argued that its representation on the issue had been pending for nearly four years without any decision, reported Live Law. Justice Sachin Datta, who presided over the case, acknowledged the delay and instructed the government to expedite compliance with the Supreme Court’s directive.

Congress's KC Venugopal criticises PM Modi's Parliament address on Mahakumbh

Petitioner seeks response from government

The petitioner claimed that despite the Supreme Court treating their request as a formal representation in 2020, no government department had taken action. In an effort to get clarity, the petitioner filed an application under the Right to Information (RTI) Act, 2005.

In December 2021, the response indicated that the matter had been assigned to then Additional Solicitor General K.M. Natraj but might need to be transferred to the CPIOs of Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha. Since then, the petitioner alleged, no further updates were provided, leaving them in bureaucratic limbo.

Plea argues for cultural identity
The petition argued that renaming India to Bharat would allow citizens to embrace their historical and cultural roots. It claimed that the name “India” does not truly reflect the country’s traditions and is a remnant of colonial rule.

"The time is ripe to officially recognize the country by its authentic name, Bharat, especially when several cities have already been renamed to better reflect Indian heritage," the plea stated.

Khalistani terrorist Pannun threatens Rajnath Singh after he urges US to ban SFJ

Court allows plea withdrawal, but directs action

During the hearing, Nahama’s counsel sought to withdraw the plea, opting instead to directly approach the concerned ministries for a resolution. The court permitted this withdrawal but made it clear that the government should ensure speedy compliance with the Supreme Court’s previous order.

"Needless to say, learned standing counsel for the Union of India shall appropriately convey to the concerned ministries for expeditious compliance," the court directed.

The debate over renaming India to Bharat has sparked discussions in recent years, with supporters arguing it would reinforce national identity, while critics say both names already hold constitutional recognition under Article 1 of the Indian Constitution. Whether the government takes concrete action on the plea remains to be seen.

