Congress's KC Venugopal criticises PM Modi's Parliament address on Mahakumbh

Congress leader KC Venugopal criticized the Modi government for denying the Opposition a chance to discuss the Mahakumbh in Parliament. Priyanka Gandhi echoed the demand, saying the Opposition’s sentiments were ignored.

"Totally undemocratic, unconventional": Congress' KC Venugopal criticises PM Modi's Parliament address
Author
Team Asianet Newsable
ANI |Published: Mar 18, 2025, 3:46 PM IST

Launching a scathing attack on the union government and Prime Minister Narendra Modi's address in Parliament on Mahakumbh, Congress leader KC Venugopal said on Tuesday that the Opposition has been demanding a discussion on the Mahakumbh but its demands were ignored.

Venugopal further alleged that the union government stepped away from democratic traditions and usual conventions of the house by not allowing the Opposition to contribute to the Kumbh discussion.

Also read: Khalistani terrorist Pannun threatens Rajnath Singh after he urges US to ban SFJ

"Prime Minister can give a statement anytime, but there is a procedure, a convention that it should inform. Without informing the House, he suddenly came in and gave a statement on Kumbh, what is the secrecy behind it? But still PM has given a statement, Opposition wants to contribute little bit, that is the tradition. Just like the Leader of the House, Leader of Opposition also has privileges," Venugopal told ANI at the Parliament premises.

"This is totally undemocratic and totally unconventional. Leader of Opposition wanted to speak, wanted to have intervention for two minutes, that also not allowed. Is this democracy? I don't know why they are coming with all this agenda. They don't want to have the house run smoothly," he said.

Highlighting that the Opposition parties have been demanding a discussion on Maha Kumbh "since day one," to discuss the positives negatives of the congregation alike, Venugopal added,

"When the budget session started, from day 1 onwards we are asking for a discussion on Kumbh, because we are also interested to discuss it and talk about good things, appreciating them and whatever tragedy happened, to highlight that also but they have not given a chance to discuss it also. Government totally ignored our demands."

Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi also expressed that the Opposition should be allowed to lay down their views on Kumbh.
"He was speaking optimistically on the Maha Kumbh... The Opposition also should have been given a chance to present their point because the Opposition also has sentiments towards it (Maha Kumbh) and they should not have any problem if we expressed ourselves... The Opposition should have also been allowed to speak for two minutes," Priyanka Gandhi told reporters.

Earlier today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi commended the successful organisation of the MahaKumbh in Prayagraj, attributing its success to the dedication of the public, administration, and devotees across the country and highlighted the collective efforts that contributed to the grand event.

Speaking in the Lok Sabha, PM Modi expressed deep gratitude towards the people of Uttar Pradesh and Prayagraj for their efforts in hosting the event, calling the Maha Kumbh a symbol of India's growing national consciousness.

"I am here to make a statement on the MahaKumbh held in Prayagraj. I want to thank the public and administration for the successful organisation of the MahaKumbh. The success of the MahaKumbh is the result of the efforts of various people," PM Modi said in Parliament.
"I want to thank everyone: the country's devotees, the public of UP, especially the people of Prayagraj. We all know that strenuous efforts took place to bring Ganga to earth; similar efforts have been taken to hold the grand Mahakumbh," the PM added.

Also read: Kolkata woman diagnosed with human coronavirus: What is it? Who is at risk and prevention tips

He emphasized that the event was not just a spiritual gathering but a powerful demonstration of the nation's potential and resolve. The MahaKumbh 2025 concluded on the auspicious occasion of Maha Shivratri on February 26, in which more than 66 crore 21 lakh devotees attended the festival to bathe in the holy Triveni.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Rename India to Bharat? Delhi HC reminds Centre of pending Supreme Court order ddr

Rename India to Bharat? Delhi HC reminds Centre of pending Supreme Court order

Cat or dog meat used to make chicken momo in Mohali? SHOCKING video shows unhygienic fast-food unit (WATCH) shk

Cat or dog meat used to make chicken momo in Mohali? SHOCKING video shows unhygienic fast-food unit (WATCH)

PM didn't pay homage to those who lost lives in Maha Kumbh: Rahul Gandhi on PM Modi's Lok Sabha speech shk

PM didn't pay homage to those who lost lives in Maha Kumbh: Rahul Gandhi on PM Modi's Lok Sabha speech

BREAKING: PM Modi's letter to Sunita Williams as world awaits return, "Looking forward to seeing you in India" shk

PM Modi's heartfelt letter to Sunita Williams as world awaits return, "Looking forward to seeing you in India"

'Chhava ignited people's anger against Aurangzeb...': CM Fadnavis calls Nagpur violence "well-planned" shk

'Chhava ignited people's anger against Aurangzeb...': CM Fadnavis calls Nagpur violence "well-planned"

Recent Stories

Rename India to Bharat? Delhi HC reminds Centre of pending Supreme Court order ddr

Rename India to Bharat? Delhi HC reminds Centre of pending Supreme Court order

IPL 2025: RCB unveil new jersey; Virat Kohli praises new captain Rajat Patidar HRD

IPL 2025: RCB unveil new jersey; Virat Kohli praises new captain Rajat Patidar

Allu Arjun to play villain in Shah Rukh Khan's big movie? Here's what we know NTI

Allu Arjun to play villain in Shah Rukh Khan's big movie? Here's what we know

Kremlin confirms Putin-Trump call on Tuesday, focus on Ukrain-Russia conflict and US ties dmn

BREAKING: Kremlin confirms Putin-Trump call on Tuesday, focus on Ukrain-Russia conflict and US ties

Cat or dog meat used to make chicken momo in Mohali? SHOCKING video shows unhygienic fast-food unit (WATCH) shk

Cat or dog meat used to make chicken momo in Mohali? SHOCKING video shows unhygienic fast-food unit (WATCH)

Recent Videos

Congress MP Varsha Gaikwad Requests People of Maharashtra to Maintain Peace | Asianet Newsable

Congress MP Varsha Gaikwad Requests People of Maharashtra to Maintain Peace | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
Amitabh Bachchan Earns ₹350 Crore, SURPASSES Shah Rukh Khan in Tax Payments!

Amitabh Bachchan Earns ₹350 Crore, SURPASSES Shah Rukh Khan in Tax Payments!

Video Icon
Sunita Williams' Shocking Health Transformation After Space Mission

Sunita Williams' Shocking Health Transformation After Space Mission

Video Icon
What Happens to the Human Body After 9 Months in Space? Sunita Williams' Return to Earth

What Happens to the Human Body After 9 Months in Space? Sunita Williams' Return to Earth

Video Icon
Vijay Deverakonda’s Kingdom Teaser OUT – A Jaw-Dropping Thrilling Spectacle

Vijay Deverakonda’s Kingdom Teaser OUT – A Jaw-Dropping Thrilling Spectacle

Video Icon