Bihar SHOCKER! 80-year-old Dalit woman gang-raped in Gopalganj, daughter-in-law recounts brutal ordeal (WATCH)

An 80-year-old Dalit woman was brutally gang-raped in Bihar, with the attackers allegedly attempting to gouge out her eyes before leaving her for dead. The heinous crime has sparked outrage, with police registering a case against the accused and launching an investigation.

The crime reportedly took place in Gopalganj, where a group of men identified as Mohd Sayyed Ali, Babbudin, Sahabbuddin, Md Saddam Ali, Hasmat, and Zummaddin allegedly assaulted the elderly woman. According to reports, the perpetrators stuffed a cloth into her mouth to silence her, subjected her to extreme physical violence, and then abandoned her, believing she had died.

Following a complaint from the survivor’s family, the police have booked all the accused under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), including those related to rape, attempt to murder, and atrocities against Scheduled Castes. Authorities have assured a thorough investigation, with forensic teams collecting evidence and statements being recorded.

The survivor’s family has come forward with harrowing details of the attack. Her daughter-in-law, while speaking to the media, broke down in tears, recounting the brutality. The family has also alleged that when they attempted to file a complaint, they faced intimidation and caste-based slurs from certain individuals.

The incident has led to strong reactions from Dalit rights groups and social activists, demanding swift justice and strict punishment for the accused. Some activists have also called for intervention by the National Commission for Scheduled Castes (NCSC).

Despite the gravity of the crime, political leaders across parties have remained largely silent, which has led to criticism from various quarters. Social media users and activists have highlighted the lack of an immediate response from mainstream political figures, questioning their commitment to justice for marginalized communities.

Police officials reportedly assured that the case will be handled with urgency. The survivor is receiving medical care, and authorities have stated that strict action will be taken against those found guilty. Meanwhile, the victim's family has urged for justice, emphasizing the need for greater security for Dalit women in rural areas.

