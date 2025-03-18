user
PM meets Ilaiyaraaja, one of India's greatest music composers; See PHOTOS

PM Modi met Rajya Sabha MP Ilaiyaraaja, who is one of India's greatest music composers, known for revolutionizing film music, especially in Tamil cinema. He has composed over 7,000 songs and worked on more than 1,000 films across multiple languages, blending Indian classical, folk, and Western musical elements. His mastery of orchestration, particularly using the symphonic style with Indian melodies, set him apart.

Updated: Mar 18, 2025, 6:42 PM IST

PM Modi meets Music Maestro and Rajya Sabha MP Ilaiyaraaja

Prime Minister Narendra Modi met Ilaiyaraaja, Rajya Sabha MP and one of India’s greatest music composers, known for revolutionizing film music, especially in Tamil cinema. 

Ilaiyaraaja calls meeting PM Modi 'memorable'

Ilaiyaraaja called his meeting with PM 'memorable' and said that they spoke about many things, including his Symphony 'Valiant'. The Oscar-winning composer AR Rahman had started his career as a keyboardist in Ilaiyaraaja’s troupe.


Ilaiyaraaja humbled by PM's appreciation

Ilaiyaraaja said he was humbled by the appreciation and support he received from Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

PM delighted to meet Ilaiyaraaja

After meeting the the great musician, PM Modi on his X account had written, "Delighted to meet Rajya Sabha MP Thiru Ilaiyaraaja ji, a musical titan whose genius has a monumental mpact on our music and culture."

